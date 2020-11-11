JayhawkSlant - Kansas gets commitment from DB Dewuan Mack

“My dad said if I was ready go ahead and pull the trigger,” he said.

On Tuesday night Mack visited with his parents shortly after he got the offer from the Kansas coaches.

“I went down there in January for a junior day,” Mack said. “I met all of the coaches and met Les Miles. I met Coach Peterson and a lot of them. Over the next couple of days after the visit they started sending me letters and following me on Twitter. I think that's where the bond started. They were the first school to really take interest in me.”

Mack first visited Kansas earlier in the year and the coaches interest picked up from there.

The Kansas coaching staff made an early push at Dewuan Mack , and it paid off. The junior defensive back from Lee’s Summit North gave his commitment to the coaches on Tuesday and he announced it Wednesday evening.

Mack is a 2022 prospect, so he’s getting the recruiting out of the way early. One of the main things that sold him on Kansas was playing for Les Miles and his staff.

“They told me that I can be that guy that plays in the middle,” he said. “I play corner, but I can switch to safety I can make the calls. They like my explosiveness and my speed and IQ of the game.

“They were the first school to actually take interest in me. Les Miles has coached Tyrann Mathieu and a lot of guys. I thought, why can't I be one of those guys.”

Mack is coached at Lee’s Summit North by Jamar Mozee, who is a former standout at Blue Springs and played at Oklahoma.

“We threw him out there in the fire as a sophomore, but he held his own,” Mozee said. “Coming into this year, we had big expectations for him. And he lived up to it. He covered well, and he tackles really, really, well. He probably projects as a safety. We’ve got him at corner right now.

“We'll probably play him a little bit at safety next year. He can play. He did some really good things this year. The thing is his presence. He's a good size, can tackle, and has good ball instincts. I think he'll do well there (at KU).”

The Kansas coaches were in touch with Mozee throughout the recruiting process and did their homework on Mack.

“There was constant communication,” Mozee said. “They like him. They really went through a thorough process before they offered him.”