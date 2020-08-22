JayhawkSlant - Kansas gets commitment from DL Tommy Dunn

Kansas gets commitment from DL Tommy Dunn
Kansas assistant Emmett Jones had his eye on Tommy Dunn Jr, for a while. After taking his film to defensive line coach Kwahn Drake, the Jayhawks put Dunn on their radar.
Just after signing day, the Kansas coaches went to work on the 2021 class and offered Dunn on February 5th.
“It's really been those two coaches, Coach Drake, and Coach Jones.” Dunn said. “They really trusted me, and they treated me well. Me and Coach Drake, we have a great relationship. I never thought that I would have a relationship like this with a coach. We have a good bond.”
Jones is well-known for his recruiting in Texas and he was the one who knew about Dunn. He was a big reason his name went on the recruiting board.
“Coach Jones is a chill guy and I just want to commend Coach Jones because he was the one that spotted me,” Dunn said. “He's the one that recruited me and gave me the offer.”
After months of talking to the Kansas coaching staff and Les Miles, Dunn decided he was ready to make a commitment to Kansas. He reached out Jones and Drake informing them of his intentions.
“They went crazy when I committed,” Dunn said. “They started yelling and they started rooting for me. I could tell they were all smiling. It was just crazy, and I felt the love. I felt they were ready for me to commit and excited for me.”
Jones and Drake played a big part in the recruiting along with Miles.
“Honestly, a big reason was Les Miles,” Dunn said. “He's turning the program around and I've been watching their games. It just looked like a program that I want to be a part of because the culture and the love. I think they are going to win, and I want to be a part of that. Hopefully we can win the championship and get it on the board.”
Dunn arrived on the high school in a big way as a sophomore at Naaman Forest. He was voted the Newcomer of the Year in his district and followed that up with first team, all district at defensive line and tight end.
His Hudl film shows several clips on offense, but his future is on defense. At 6-foot-3, 290 pounds the Kansas coaches liked his athleticism on defense.
“My junior year was the first year I played d-line,” he said. “I loved it and I killed it. You're going to see some big things happen this season too, because we have new coaches and I'm just ready to play. The (KU) coaches said they like how explosive I have the speed to chase after the ball and how strong I am. They like my strength, explosion and my power.”
Dunn said it is a good feeling to commit to a Big 12 school and have it done before his senior year starts. He’s been waiting for this day and said it is a dream come true.
“It feels amazing,” Dunn said. “I couldn't stop smiling. As a small child, you know how hard it is to get to any D1 school. I worked so hard. And it’s really paying off. I'm just very blessed in deciding that I'm committing to a Big 12 school. It's crazy and I'm just very excited.”