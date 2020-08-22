JayhawkSlant - Kansas gets commitment from DL Tommy Dunn

Kansas assistant Emmett Jones had his eye on Tommy Dunn Jr, for a while. After taking his film to defensive line coach Kwahn Drake, the Jayhawks put Dunn on their radar.

Just after signing day, the Kansas coaches went to work on the 2021 class and offered Dunn on February 5th.

“It's really been those two coaches, Coach Drake, and Coach Jones.” Dunn said. “They really trusted me, and they treated me well. Me and Coach Drake, we have a great relationship. I never thought that I would have a relationship like this with a coach. We have a good bond.”

Jones is well-known for his recruiting in Texas and he was the one who knew about Dunn. He was a big reason his name went on the recruiting board.

“Coach Jones is a chill guy and I just want to commend Coach Jones because he was the one that spotted me,” Dunn said. “He's the one that recruited me and gave me the offer.”

After months of talking to the Kansas coaching staff and Les Miles, Dunn decided he was ready to make a commitment to Kansas. He reached out Jones and Drake informing them of his intentions.

“They went crazy when I committed,” Dunn said. “They started yelling and they started rooting for me. I could tell they were all smiling. It was just crazy, and I felt the love. I felt they were ready for me to commit and excited for me.”