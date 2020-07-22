JayhawkSlant - Kansas gives Christien Hawks his first Power Five offer

Christien Hawks got a message the Kansas coaches wanted to do a call with him. He didn’t know what it was going to be about because he had been on calls with the staff in the past.

This one proved to be different.

“Coach Dearmon told me they wanted to do a call,” Hawks said. “I was surprised to hear that Les Miles was on the call.”

During the conversation Miles went back in the archives and told Hawks he reminded him of a talented offensive lineman he coached at Michigan.

“I was excited about how he talked about me,” Hawks said. “He started off with how he said he was watching my film and said that I looked really good and was really fast. He compared me to a player he had from Michigan State that he coached that I think went to the NFL. He told me I was taller and faster than him (past player).”