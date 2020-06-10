Kansas goes back to Lawndale, offers Rolan Fullwood
The Kansas staff is looking to California at a familiar high school for one of their next recruits in the 2021 class.
On Tuesday, Rolan Fullwood an offensive lineman from Lawndale picked up an offer from the Jayhawks that he was looking for.
“I was waiting and hoping that I would get the offer,” Fullwood said. “I was talking to coach Dearmon a while back and he told me he liked my film. He told me one thing I need to do is get my grades up. I got them up and have a 3.0 right now.”
Fullwood and Dearmon spoke by phone and that’s when he found out he had an offer from Kansas.
“Once I got that offer, I was excited,” he said.
One reason Fullwood was looking for an offer from Kansas came in large part due to Jalon Daniels. Fullwood played on the offensive line and blocked for the quarterback who signed with the Jayhawks last year.
The two have talked about Kansas and Daniels has shared his experience why he chose the Jayhawks.
“He (Daniels) told me when he went up there, he loved the campus and the locker rooms,” Fullwood said. “He told me that the facilities are nice. Everything is cool up there. The coaches are all cool. He was telling me everything about Kansas. I was like ‘yeah, that sounds like the place.’”
Fullwood said they haven’t been able to do many football activities due to Covid-19, but he has been staying in shape and lifting at home. He said they have been getting back into the routine of working out.
“Sometimes I'll meet with my teammates and we'll do some drills,” he said. “I have something I do with Coach Clark and a coach in Lawndale.”
Early on Fullwood picked up an offer from USC and added more from schools in the west coast region.
“The schools that are recruiting me the hardest right now are Fresno State, Nevada, and UNLV,” he said.
The recruiting is still in the early stages, and he has yet to take many unofficial visits. There are several things he is looking for when it comes to choosing his future school.
“I want a good education and somewhere that has a good environment,” he said. “I want a place where there isn’t a lot of commotion and I can just keep my head straight. I just want the place that feels like home. I don't want to come in and be all the way down on depth chart. I want to go somewhere and make a difference.”