The Kansas staff is looking to California at a familiar high school for one of their next recruits in the 2021 class.

On Tuesday, Rolan Fullwood an offensive lineman from Lawndale picked up an offer from the Jayhawks that he was looking for.

“I was waiting and hoping that I would get the offer,” Fullwood said. “I was talking to coach Dearmon a while back and he told me he liked my film. He told me one thing I need to do is get my grades up. I got them up and have a 3.0 right now.”

Fullwood and Dearmon spoke by phone and that’s when he found out he had an offer from Kansas.

“Once I got that offer, I was excited,” he said.

One reason Fullwood was looking for an offer from Kansas came in large part due to Jalon Daniels. Fullwood played on the offensive line and blocked for the quarterback who signed with the Jayhawks last year.