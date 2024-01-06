The TCU Horned Frogs come into Allen Fieldhouse looking for back-to-back wins in the building after last year’s 83-60 win over the Jayhawks. It was the lone home loss of the season for Kansas, and it is being used as motivation by head coach Bill Self ahead of the Big 12 opener on Saturday.

“Quite frankly… coach reminded us about it today at practice, you know what they came in here and did last year and so now we have to play with a chip on our shoulder and play hard,” Kevin McCullar said.

McCullar was the only Jayhawk outside of Jalen Wilson to reach double figures in the game, scoring 10 points to Wilson’s 30. In the first half of the game, TCU shot 6-for-9 from behind the arc to open the floodgates.

“They came in here and got after us,” McCullar said. “I remember that. We came out sluggish, played behind the whole game, never really got to get the crowd involved.”

Self was honest in his assessment of the game, TCU led for all but 58 seconds of the contest.

“It was a beatdown, and they dominated us on the glass, they dominated us defensively and of course offensively they dominated us,” Self said. “And they shot the heck out of the basketball.”

Coming into this year’s match-up, the stat that stands out the most when looking at TCU is their 25.31 fast break points per game, which is No.1 in the NCAA by almost five points a game. When the Horned Frogs pulled off their first win in Allen Fieldhouse last season, they outscored the Jayhawks 19-4 in fast break points.

It is safe to say that it has been a point of emphasis for the Jayhawks as they have prepared for TCU, but it did not help them in the 2023 loss.

“We tried to prepare last year… they ran us out of our own gym,” Self said. “That is going to be a big key is trying to keep them in the half court offensively. It’s much easier said than done because they do play fast.”

While the loss is serving as extra motivation for Kansas, TCU will not be the same. The three leading scorers from last year’s game are no longer with the Horned Frogs, including Shahada Wells, who scored 17 in the win. They also lost the inside presence of Eddie Lampkin, who transferred to Colorado.

TCU had success in the portal, however, grabbing former Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson, Jameer Nelson Jr. from Delaware, and Ernest Udeh who will be playing his first game against his former school.

Even though the TCU team will not look like it did last year, there are still important pieces on the team that have experience coming into Lawrence and getting the job done.

“They had a really talented group,” Self said. “This year’s TCU team is different. A lot of the same faces though, but different when you talk about no [Damion] Baugh and no [Mike] Miles. Still, you got [Emmanuel] Miller, [Chuck] O’bannon, and [Micah] Peavy.