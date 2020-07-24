JayhawkSlant - Kansas has several connections to 2022 QB Kyle Lowe

The Kansas staff recently extended an offer to 2022 quarterback prospect Kyle Lowe from Fayette Ware High in Tennessee. The connections the Kansas coaches have to Lowe, and the area could help them in the long run.

Between Jonathan Wallace, Brent Dearmon, and Josh Eargle that gives Kansas three coaches who have all coached in Tennessee and know the region.

And the relationship with Wallace could really help.

Wallace played high school football at Phenix City in Alabama, where he was coached by Woodrow Lowe Sr., who is Kyle’s grandfather. Lowe Sr., was a three-time All-American at Alabama and played in the NFL. Kyle’s father, Woodrow Jr., was also on that staff and now is currently the head coach at Fayette Ware.

“He thought the world of Coach Wallace,” Woodrow Jr. said of his father. “He was always a class act in high school and college. I mean just a tremendous person, and a tremendous man. He's always been on top of everything, and his coaching career is just getting started, but he'll be a head coach one day for sure.”

After studying film on several 2022 quarterbacks the coaches informed Kyle he had an offer from Kansas.

“I was very excited,” Kyle said. “It’s an honor to receive an offer from a school with such rich and prestigious history along with a great coaching staff. I know what Coach Les Miles has done in the past, and I’ve seen Coach Dearmon and Coach Wallace turn around Bethel with their high-powered offense.”