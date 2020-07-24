JayhawkSlant - Kansas has several connections to 2022 QB Kyle Lowe

Kansas has several connections to 2022 QB Kyle Lowe
The Kansas staff recently extended an offer to 2022 quarterback prospect Kyle Lowe from Fayette Ware High in Tennessee. The connections the Kansas coaches have to Lowe, and the area could help them in the long run.
Between Jonathan Wallace, Brent Dearmon, and Josh Eargle that gives Kansas three coaches who have all coached in Tennessee and know the region.
And the relationship with Wallace could really help.
Wallace played high school football at Phenix City in Alabama, where he was coached by Woodrow Lowe Sr., who is Kyle’s grandfather. Lowe Sr., was a three-time All-American at Alabama and played in the NFL. Kyle’s father, Woodrow Jr., was also on that staff and now is currently the head coach at Fayette Ware.
“He thought the world of Coach Wallace,” Woodrow Jr. said of his father. “He was always a class act in high school and college. I mean just a tremendous person, and a tremendous man. He's always been on top of everything, and his coaching career is just getting started, but he'll be a head coach one day for sure.”
After studying film on several 2022 quarterbacks the coaches informed Kyle he had an offer from Kansas.
“I was very excited,” Kyle said. “It’s an honor to receive an offer from a school with such rich and prestigious history along with a great coaching staff. I know what Coach Les Miles has done in the past, and I’ve seen Coach Dearmon and Coach Wallace turn around Bethel with their high-powered offense.”
At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Lowe has the arm strength and athletic ability that will attract attention from several college recruiters. He patterns his game after Kyler Murray who played at Oklahoma and now with the Arizona Cardinals.
“He's explosive and very smart,” said Lowe Jr of his son. “He can do all the checks and things at the line of scrimmage. He's gifted. He's always been academically gifted, and he'll be able to make all the checks and all the adjustments.”
Lowe grew up watching his brother Trey, who signed at West Virginia as a quarterback. He was a semi-finalist for Mr. Football in Tennessee.
“One of the things he always used to say, "dad, I want to play quarterback,’” Woodrow Jr. said. “We developed him when he was in eighth and ninth grade. We got with QB Country and got him a quarterback coach, and we started developing his fundamentals. He's fundamentally sound.”
Lowe started at quarterback for Lausanne last year as a sophomore. He accounted for 2000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. This year he will take over for Fayette Ware as a junior. He’s picked up offers from Kansas, Southern Miss, and UAB going into his junior season.
The recruiting is still in the early stages, but he knows what he is looking for.
“I believe academics and a great relationship with the coaching staff,” he said. “That’s the most important thing for me.”