Kansas hits the road for Big Monday Showdown at Texas

No. 10/10 Kansas (19-3, 8-1) hits the road for an ESPN Big Monday battle at No. 23/21 Texas (17-6, 6-4) on Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. (Central) at the Frank Erwin Center.

At 8-1, Kansas sits atop the Big 12 standings after its 83-59 win against No. 8/8 Baylor on Feb. 5. KU has won seven of its last eight contests. Texas has won three of its last four games after its 63-41 win versus No. 20/22 Iowa State on Feb. 5. UT is 14-1 at home this season.

Texas is the fifth of five-straight ranked opponents for Kansas, beginning with No. 13 Texas Tech on Jan. 24. KU is 3-1 in that stretch and 4-2 against ranked foes this season.

Kansas is No. 8 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA through games played Feb. 5, which is first in the Big 12. Six of the 10 Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 50 in the latest NET – (8) KANSAS, (9) Baylor, (11) Texas Tech, (15) Texas, (31) Iowa State and (47) Oklahoma.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (80.2 ppg), which is 19th nationally, and in field goal percentage (49.2%, 7th nationally). The Jayhawks are second in the league in three-point field goal percentage (36.0%) and assists (16.4, 25th nationally).

Senior Ochai Agbaji has been the Big 12 Player of the Week three times this season, including two of the last three weeks. Agbaji leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.8 points per game, which is 13th nationally. Agbaji has scored 20 or more points in 12 games this season.

Kansas shows balance on the boards as it is the only school in the Big 12 to have three players ranked in the top 10 in rebounding with senior David McCormack fourth at 6.9, redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson fifth at 6.8 rpg and junior Christian Braun 10th at 5.9 rpg.

Up Next

Kansas returns home for a pair of games beginning with Oklahoma on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 12 p.m. on CBS. Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma, 153-69, including a 78-16 record in Lawrence meetings (51-7 in Allen Fieldhouse). Earlier this season, Kansas won at Oklahoma, 67-64, on Jan. 18.