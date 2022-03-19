Kansas holds off Creighton, 79-72; Advances to the Sweet 16
Fort Worth, Texas -- Kansas (30-6; 14-4), the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, has advanced to the Sweet 16. The Jayhawks, playing Creighton, the No. 9 seed, inside Dickies Arena, located in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday afternoon, slipped past the Bluejays, 79-72.
Kansas advanced to its 24th Sweet 16 in program history. The Jayhawks moved to 30-6 on the season and advanced to the program’s first Sweet 16 since 2018 and fourth in the last six NCAA Tournaments. The victory also marked the 10th time that Bill Self has registered a 30-win season at Kansas and is the 2,353rd all-time victory in program history, which ties Kentucky for most ever.
On a day when Creighton was 12-of-28 from behind the arc, Kansas was led by Remy Martin (20), Ochai Agbaji (15), Jalen Wilson (14), and Christian Braun (13). David McCormack (7), Dajuan Harris (5), and Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) rounded out the scoring for Bill Self’s squad.
“Well, it was a great game,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “Creighton played great. Shot unbelievable from the arc. And we didn't do a very good job defending it in the first half. But, you know, you got to win games when it's kind of ugly. And I don't know that we could have won this game two months ago playing this way.
“So, I'm proud of our guys,” he added. “I thought we defended and rebounded, for the most part, most of tonight. And then we had some guys step up and make some big free-throws and some plays late.”
On Thursday evening, Creighton advanced to the round of 32 by defeating San Diego State, the No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region, 72-69 in overtime. However, it came at a cost, as the Bluejays lost Ryan Kalkbrenner, the 7-foot-1, 265-pound center from St. Louis, Mo., after he suffered a knee injury in overtime.
On the season, Kalkbrenner was averaging 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also led Creighton with 89 blocked shots. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Kalkbrenner scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Without Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard, who was injured earlier in the season, Creighton was playing with house money and, on Saturday afternoon, let it fly from behind the arc.
Minutes after the game, JayhawkSlant.com asked Self it was more than a feeling of relief following KU’s win over Creighton?
“I would say it's probably both,” said Self. “I'm a little relieved. I don't know how you guys feel. But I'm also very happy. You know, we've won some games in the NCAA tournament that were a lot like this, and we've also lost some games that were a lot like this. So, we'll take it. They played -- you know, I heard Mac say before the game they're going to let it fly and they did. You know, even though Hawkins and O'Connell are, obviously, capable of doing what they did, you know, Kaluma shot the ball so well.
“He was shooting like 25 for the year,” he added. “But they had -- and I thought Trey played a terrific game and controlled it. And we did our best to sit on his right hand, but he still got right several times. But it's a relief, but it also feels great. You can't apologize for winning games in this tournament.”
There was a time when it looked like Kansas might not advance to the Sweet 16 on Saturday. After leading by nine points with 8:28 left in the second half, Self’s squad was clinging to just a one-point lead, 73-72 with 55 seconds left on the clock.
Looking to take the lead late in the game, Creighton, in possession of the basketball, turned the ball over, and Kansas took full advantage. Agbaji, after stealing the basketball, drove the length of the court and finished above the rim and, in doing so, increased KU’s lead over Creighton to three points, 75-72.
Agbaji, after scoring 15 points and pulling down eight rebounds, talked about the play.
“Yeah, I think we caught a break there,” said Agbaji. “They were running that same play where it was a ball screen and they were lifting the guy. It was just a bad pass, but he mishandled it there.
“And then, obviously, we got a break there and got the steal and the dunk,” he added. “But after that, just that's a momentum changer in games like this. So, it was just a big play.”
Kansas, leading by three late in the game, converted four big free-throws to close out the game. A block by David McCormack led to two made free-throws by Remy Martin, which increased KU’s lead over Creighton to five points, 77-72.
A missed three by Ryan Hawkins led to a defensive rebound by Agbaji, who missed the frontend of a 1-and-1, but Jalen Wilson was in perfect position to grab the offensive rebound and was immediately fouled by Arthur Kalama.
Wilson, with 15 seconds left in the game, calmly stepped to the free-throw line and converted both attempts. Leading 79-72 with 15 seconds left on the clock, Creighton guard Trey Alexander turned the ball over on the following possession and, after several substitutions, Kansas in-bounded the ball, and the final seconds ticked off the clock.
A year ago, Kansas saw its season come to an end in the round of 32. Playing at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Ind., Self’s squad was dominated by USC, 85-51. In the loss to the Trojans, just one player, Marcus Garrett (15), scored in double-figures.
Gone from that team are Garrett (graduated), Bryce Thompson (transfer), Tyon Grant-Foster (transfer), Latrell Josssell (transfer), and Gethro Muscadin (transfer). In return, Kansas added Bobby Pettiford (HS), Joseph Yesufu (transfer), Kyle Cuffe (HS; redshirt), Remy Martin (transfer), Zach Clemence (HS), KJ Adams (HS), Cam Martin (transfer; redshirt), and Jalen Coleman-Lands (transfer).
Self, before leaving the postgame press conference, was asked about the transformation of his roster from a year ago.
“I think we're, obviously, a better team than we were a year ago,” said Self. “Of course, last year in the tournament, we also had two starters get COVID, too. So that didn't -- and one of them had a broken foot. So that didn't help a lot. But we needed to add a couple of pieces and we were able to. But the biggest piece we added, obviously, was Remy. I think -- I still think this, that we're still yet to be our best yet. I mean, I still believe we got another gear or another step we can take. And even though teams can defend us a certain way and give us problems, I've said many times in the NCAA tournament, and it happened with Creighton tonight, you've got to have some guys take some marginal shots and make them.
“And Remy, obviously, took good shots,” he added. “But, you know, you don't expect a guy -- I don't know what he was from the field the first half, six of eight, or six of nine, and you don't expect point guards to do that. But that kept us in the game. And then second half we kind of spread the wealth a little bit. But we're a different team with him. And certainly, if they're going to put their four man on Juan and back all the way up underneath the basket, we're not going to throw it inside much that way. So, we've got to have some guys make some shots and he bailed us out, you know, once again.”
Up Next:
Kansas will travel to Chicago to play in the Sweet 16. The Jayhawks will face the winner of Providence and Richmond on Friday, March 25.