Kansas holds off Creighton, 79-72; Advances to the Sweet 16





Fort Worth, Texas -- Kansas (30-6; 14-4), the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, has advanced to the Sweet 16. The Jayhawks, playing Creighton, the No. 9 seed, inside Dickies Arena, located in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday afternoon, slipped past the Bluejays, 79-72.

Kansas advanced to its 24th Sweet 16 in program history. The Jayhawks moved to 30-6 on the season and advanced to the program’s first Sweet 16 since 2018 and fourth in the last six NCAA Tournaments. The victory also marked the 10th time that Bill Self has registered a 30-win season at Kansas and is the 2,353rd all-time victory in program history, which ties Kentucky for most ever.

On a day when Creighton was 12-of-28 from behind the arc, Kansas was led by Remy Martin (20), Ochai Agbaji (15), Jalen Wilson (14), and Christian Braun (13). David McCormack (7), Dajuan Harris (5), and Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) rounded out the scoring for Bill Self’s squad.

“Well, it was a great game,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “Creighton played great. Shot unbelievable from the arc. And we didn't do a very good job defending it in the first half. But, you know, you got to win games when it's kind of ugly. And I don't know that we could have won this game two months ago playing this way.

“So, I'm proud of our guys,” he added. “I thought we defended and rebounded, for the most part, most of tonight. And then we had some guys step up and make some big free-throws and some plays late.”

On Thursday evening, Creighton advanced to the round of 32 by defeating San Diego State, the No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region, 72-69 in overtime. However, it came at a cost, as the Bluejays lost Ryan Kalkbrenner, the 7-foot-1, 265-pound center from St. Louis, Mo., after he suffered a knee injury in overtime.

On the season, Kalkbrenner was averaging 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He also led Creighton with 89 blocked shots. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Kalkbrenner scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Without Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard, who was injured earlier in the season, Creighton was playing with house money and, on Saturday afternoon, let it fly from behind the arc.

Minutes after the game, JayhawkSlant.com asked Self it was more than a feeling of relief following KU’s win over Creighton?

“I would say it's probably both,” said Self. “I'm a little relieved. I don't know how you guys feel. But I'm also very happy. You know, we've won some games in the NCAA tournament that were a lot like this, and we've also lost some games that were a lot like this. So, we'll take it. They played -- you know, I heard Mac say before the game they're going to let it fly and they did. You know, even though Hawkins and O'Connell are, obviously, capable of doing what they did, you know, Kaluma shot the ball so well.

“He was shooting like 25 for the year,” he added. “But they had -- and I thought Trey played a terrific game and controlled it. And we did our best to sit on his right hand, but he still got right several times. But it's a relief, but it also feels great. You can't apologize for winning games in this tournament.”



