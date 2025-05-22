Kansas hopes to continue Indiana pipeline with Robert Reddick

“I’ve been talking to Coach Shelby and Coach Leipold heavy, and those conversations have been going really well,” Reddick said. “Coach Shelby came out to see me compete at my high schools College Night.”

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold and defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby have been handling the recruiting. Shelby recently made the trip to Indiana to watch Reddick.

The corner from Ben Davis High School in Indiana is set to take his official visit on June 13. The Kansas coaching staff has been building a pipeline from Indiana the past couple years.

There is likely room for one more defensive back in the 2026 class and Kansas will get a visit in June from Robert Reddick .

The staff has been pitching Reddick they will help him on and off the field.

“They’ve told me the dynamic and standard is different at KU,” he said. “They’re here to develop me as a football player and also as a man.”

He has been building a good relationship with Shelby with conversations that focus on more than just football.

“Me and Coach Shelby have a pretty tight relationship,” Reddick said. “I can talk to him about almost anything if I needed to. Plus, the talks with Coach Leipold has been really solid.”

Reddick has heard a lot of information about the KU program and the new facilities under construction. He is looking forward to his official visit.

“I’m looking forward to furthering my relationship with the coaching staff and players,” he said. “And talking to some of players as well seeing how they feel about KU as a whole.”

He said the schools he is in contact with the most are Kansas, Illinois, Toledo, Northern Illinois and UMass. He has an official visit with Toledo on May 30. Reddick will be looking at the culture of each program and looks to find a school he can stay for four years.

“I’ve been looking for transparency the most, along with purity and the brotherhood aspect,” Reddick said. “I also look to see if I’m wanted I don’t want to go somewhere and have transactional relationships and looking to transfer after one or two years. I want to stay somewhere for my entire collegiate career and have a family.”