Kansas in a good position for De'Kedrick Sterns
De’Kedrick Sterns is getting a lot of attention from the Kansas coaching staff. The offensive lineman from Del Valle, Tex., has been in contact with several coaches and it has been paying off.
Safeties coach Jordan Peterson recruits the area and got the process started.
“He's pretty cool,” Sterns said about Peterson. “He's really cool to talk with. He knows a lot about Kansas. I think he's helped me a lot in the whole recruiting process. I have asked him a lot of questions. Not even about Kansas, just about recruiting and things like that. He has given me some good advice.”
After getting to know Peterson, Sterns said he has also talked several times with offensive line coach Luke Meadows, offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon and head coach Les Miles. The Kansas staff has used a group approach to build relationships with Sterns.
“I’ve talked to a lot of coaches and they have all done a good job of telling me about Kansas and answering any questions I have,” he said.
Sterns played defense and admits that’s the position he liked the most. But last year he went through the transition to play offensive line and caught on fast.
“Coach Meadows told me he liked my passion for the game and how I learned to play offensive line last year,” Sterns said. “At first I didn’t want to play there because I really liked playing defense.”
Several schools caught on to how well he played his junior year. He has picked up several recent offers from Kansas, Duke, Air Force, North Texas, Arkansas State, Nevada, and many others.
The Covid-19 situation has been a big factor in recruiting, and it is no different for Sterns. He was supposed to visit Kansas next weekend, but that has been canceled. He is trying to find another date but that is up in the air.
“I have talked with the coaches and at first mentioned a visit in June or July,” he said. “But I talked to Coach Miles and he said those might get canceled too. It's going to make the decision process a lot harder because I'm probably not going to be able to visit as many schools as I wanted to if this goes into the summer.”
The good news for the Jayhawks they appear to have a head start with Sterns until the recruiting calendar resumes back to normal.
“Honestly Kansas is number one on my list,” Sterns said. “I don’t think I’ve told anybody that yet.”