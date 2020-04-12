De’Kedrick Sterns is getting a lot of attention from the Kansas coaching staff. The offensive lineman from Del Valle, Tex., has been in contact with several coaches and it has been paying off.

Safeties coach Jordan Peterson recruits the area and got the process started.

“He's pretty cool,” Sterns said about Peterson. “He's really cool to talk with. He knows a lot about Kansas. I think he's helped me a lot in the whole recruiting process. I have asked him a lot of questions. Not even about Kansas, just about recruiting and things like that. He has given me some good advice.”

After getting to know Peterson, Sterns said he has also talked several times with offensive line coach Luke Meadows, offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon and head coach Les Miles. The Kansas staff has used a group approach to build relationships with Sterns.

“I’ve talked to a lot of coaches and they have all done a good job of telling me about Kansas and answering any questions I have,” he said.