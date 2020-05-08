Kansas in good shape to get visit from O.J. Burroughs
The Kansas coaches are going to one of the best high school talent factories looking for players on the defensive side of the ball.
Omar Burroughs has received an offer from the Jayhawks, and they are a school under consideration. He has talked with safeties coach Jordan Peterson and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson.
Peterson is the one who is handling a lot of the recruiting effort.
“I talk to Coach Peterson the most,” Burroughs said. “He did let me know they really want me and need me. He sees me playing a big role in the upcoming years with what they have going.”
Burroughs plays at IMG Academy, who has been a college-talent producing factory in recent years. Peterson has been telling him about the Kansas program and there has been communication with head coach Les Miles.
“I haven't been on campus yet, but from what I have heard it’s nice,” he said. “I feel like they have a pretty good head coach up there. They have a good brotherhood there. I’ve talked to Les Miles along with Coach Peterson and Jackson.”
Playing at IMG is preparing Burroughs for the next level. They play one of the nation’s toughest schedules, and he gets better competing against division one talent in practice.
“Every day in practice, I'm competing with top receivers,” he said. “So, when it's Friday night and game time, it's easier. I'm used to it. I go against it every day in practice. On Friday night I just have to go out and make plays.”
During the Coronavirus situation Burroughs said he has been staying in shape in the weight room and still getting reps on the field. Combining that with school work he has been staying busy during these times.
Once the visit restrictions are lifted, he plans to schedule visits and take a closer look at some of the schools on his list. He’s picked up offers from Kansas, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Rutgers, Troy, and many others.
“Right now, I'm looking at the schools that are really contacting me and making me feel wanted and treating me like a main priority,” Burroughs said. “Those are the schools that I'm going to be looking at to visit after this Corona deal is over.”
Asked if Kansas could be a school he visits… “Yes, most definitely.”