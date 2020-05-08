The Kansas coaches are going to one of the best high school talent factories looking for players on the defensive side of the ball.

Omar Burroughs has received an offer from the Jayhawks, and they are a school under consideration. He has talked with safeties coach Jordan Peterson and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson.

Peterson is the one who is handling a lot of the recruiting effort.

“I talk to Coach Peterson the most,” Burroughs said. “He did let me know they really want me and need me. He sees me playing a big role in the upcoming years with what they have going.”

Burroughs plays at IMG Academy, who has been a college-talent producing factory in recent years. Peterson has been telling him about the Kansas program and there has been communication with head coach Les Miles.

“I haven't been on campus yet, but from what I have heard it’s nice,” he said. “I feel like they have a pretty good head coach up there. They have a good brotherhood there. I’ve talked to Les Miles along with Coach Peterson and Jackson.”