“It was out of nowhere, he just followed me on Twitter,” Hairston said. “I sent him a message and then we just started talking. He later offered, and now we talk all the time. We are tight now. Coach Jackson is my dude.”

The recruiting process started on Twitter and evolved after the two talked. What began as a simple Twitter follow has evolved into steady communication almost every day.

“I've always been a fan of Kansas growing up watching the basketball team,” Hairston said. “And then, I got in contact with Coach Jackson. Me and him talked a bit, then he started telling me more and I started doing my own research. I was supposed to visit to go to the spring game, but the virus came. I was really looking forward to that, but I'll find a way to visit.”

Kansas cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson has been recruiting Hairston and the Jayhawks are starting off in good position.

Last year the Kansas staff went into Michigan and signed Garrett Jones. Now, they are looking back in the state for more talent and making a push for Maxwell Hairston from West Bloomfield.

Even through the Coronavirus, which has halted all recruiting visits, Jackson has found a way to stay in touch with Hairston.

“He told me how he came in with Les Miles, and then he told me his plans for me,” Hairston said. “He'd tell me how it was, kept sending me tweets, and then I did the virtual visit. He has been telling me they are building something special.”

Hairston was one of the recruits invited to attend a virtual junior day visit that attracted a lot of attention nation-wide. The Kansas staff was one of the first to come up with the idea to hold a virtual visit online.

Recruits got a tour of the campus, saw the academic programs, weight room, nutrition plans, and every facet of the Kansas program along with interviews with the coaches.

“It told me a lot about the education,” Hairston said. “Seeing the graduation rate, getting a look around campus, seeing their indoor, the training room, facilities, all of that good stuff. And it made me look at Kansas differently. Before that, I didn't really know much about their football or what campus looked like or anything.”

Jackson told Hairston he likes his versatility and how he could play corner or nickel. Hairston said Jackson told him he has watched his film several times and likes his “swagger”.

Once visits resume Hairston said he plans to take an official visit to Lawrence. When he narrows his school list down, relationships are going to play a big factor.

“Relationships are what matter most,” he said. “I'm looking to see what schools need and want me the most. I'm taking my time through the process. I see a lot of kids that are, in my opinion, panicking. If a school really wants you there is no need to rush into it.”