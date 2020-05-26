Jones is from Texas and has recruited the state for a long time dating back to his days as a coach at Texas Tech. Jackson said it helps that Jones is familiar with the state and his area.

“He's a great guy,” Jackson said. “I feel like he's a great coach and a great recruiter. He's not one of those guys where it's hard to build a relationship with him. He's really easy to relate to. It's been really good building a relationship with him and get recruited by him.”

Kansas co-offensive coordinator Emmett Jones has been the point man with the recruiting of Jackson.

The Kansas staff is making a push for Jacoby Jackson , who has an impressive early offer list. The Texas offensive lineman stays in constant with the Kansas coaches and plans to visit.

Jackson has talked with other members of the staff including Les Miles, Brent Dearmon, and Luke Meadows.

“I talked to pretty much every coach on offense,” he said. “It feels good, because you know it just shows you how much they want you and it shows you how interested they are in you.”

Jackson was scheduled to have a Zoom call with the Kansas coaches in the next few days. He has been a long-time target of the staff picking up his offer over a year ago.

“They like how I finish blocks,” he said. “No matter if the play's going on my side or another side, or if it's far away from me or right next to me. They just, they love how I finish blocks.”

The lineman from Mansfield Summit has close to 40 division one offers. He said the schools that are recruiting him the hardest include Kansas, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Baylor, TCU, and SMU.

“There's three things I am looking for,” he said. “I'm looking for a place where I can get a good education and earn my degree. I want to play for a family-oriented program, and I want to play at a place where they're going to help develop my skills, so I could make it to the next level.”

When recruiting restrictions are lifted, he plans to visit Kansas.

“Oh yeah, it'll definitely be one of my first stops,” he said.