JayhawkSlant - Kansas in line to get a visit from Jerrell Boykins

Kansas in line to get a visit from Jerrell Boykins
The Kansas staff is looking to round out recruiting on defense with two more defensive linemen. One of the names to keep a close eye on is Jerrell Boykins.
Boykins, who is from Louisiana, has built a good bond with the Kansas coaches.
“Coach Drake was the first one to offer me a scholarship the day after one of my games,” Boykins said. “He keeps in good contact. He explained to me that he wanted the best for me no matter what, and how I could fit in great on his defense. I talk to him a lot.”
Kwahn Drake has been the coach leading the recruiting and Boykins said he also communicates with AC Carter. Both Jayhawk staff members are from Louisiana and have made Boykins feel comfortable with the program.
“He’s talked to me how he can help me life-long and how I would feel at home there,” Boykins said. “They have a lot of players from Louisiana. It's not that much different from where I'm from.”
Boykins also has another tie to the Kansas program. His former teammate Steven McBride from East Ascension signed with the Jayhawks last year and is on campus.
Earlier in the week Boykins retweeted an image from McBride during practice.
“I follow his Kansas Twitter,” Boykins said. “He’s my teammate, so I want to see him succeed and shine and show what he can do.”
Boykins is in the process of setting up a virtual visit with the coaching staff to see more about the Kansas program. He recently had another phone call with Les Miles.
“He was great, and he informed me how much they want me at Kansas,” Boykins said. “He talked about how it really would benefit me to go to Kansas. It's more than football. But even when it comes down to football, Kansas is coming.”
He said he is still finding his way through recruiting and not allowed to take visits makes it more difficult. Boykins said he has written offers from Kansas, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas State. And verbal offers have come from Memphis, Virginia, and Central Florida.
When visits resume, Kansas will be at the top of list.
“Before we got out of school, Kansas that was the first on my list because they were the first to ask,” he said. “Kansas is going to be the first school that I visit on my list.”