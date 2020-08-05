JayhawkSlant - Kansas in line to get a visit from Jerrell Boykins

The Kansas staff is looking to round out recruiting on defense with two more defensive linemen. One of the names to keep a close eye on is Jerrell Boykins.

Boykins, who is from Louisiana, has built a good bond with the Kansas coaches.

“Coach Drake was the first one to offer me a scholarship the day after one of my games,” Boykins said. “He keeps in good contact. He explained to me that he wanted the best for me no matter what, and how I could fit in great on his defense. I talk to him a lot.”

Kwahn Drake has been the coach leading the recruiting and Boykins said he also communicates with AC Carter. Both Jayhawk staff members are from Louisiana and have made Boykins feel comfortable with the program.

“He’s talked to me how he can help me life-long and how I would feel at home there,” Boykins said. “They have a lot of players from Louisiana. It's not that much different from where I'm from.”