“He's a really genuine man and I like how thorough he is with his relationships,” Holley said. “He’s just an amazing person and overall, as a man, he'll teach you how to be a man and then also teach how to be a football player. It is not just on field lessons, but off field lessons. He's just an amazing man to talk to be able to learn from.”

Holley has been talking with Panagos for several months and learning more about his coaching style and the football program.

“He likes my length, and also to a certain point, I'm raw as well,” Holley said of Panagos. I’ve got a similar frame to Austin Booker. That's somebody's that he's told me before when he turns on my film, I feel like I can be a similar player to him. He just got drafted and he's such a great player.”

When Kansas defensive line coach Jim Panagos watched film on Adrian Holley , he had something to compare him to. Last year Panagos recruited Austin Booker to Kansas. After one season at KU, Booker left for the NFL and was drafted by the Chicago Bears.

Panagos visited Holley’s school a couple weeks ago and it gave them a chance to talk in person. Holley said he is looking forward to his official visit to Kansas in June.

“I'm looking forward to seeing all the coaches,” he said. “I want to meet everybody, the players and then also just see the campus as well. It is a beautiful place overall. I've seen pictures and videos. I can't wait to come down and it.”

Holley said coaches from Michigan and Iowa have visited his school this month. He is hearing from several coaches including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Toledo, Ohio, Miami, Ohio and many others.

At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds he has an 84-inch wingspan. His best football is in front of him as he develops with his frame. Holley, who also plays basketball, is getting ready to start his official visits later this month and will continue through June.

“On May 31st, I have Cincinnati, and then the weekend after that, I will visit Minnesota,” Holley said. “I have Kansas for the June 14 weekend. I don’t have anything after that, but I could visit Western Michigan.”

He plans to decide on his college future before the start of his senior season. He is looking for the best fit and hopes to find that during his official visits.

“What I'm looking for in school is really, like, faith,” he said. “And then people who feel the same way about God. I know they're going to coach me right you know and develop me correctly and just do all the things that they can do to help. I want to find people who are likeminded, because if you go into a program and there's no likeminded people, you probably won't get along with them.”