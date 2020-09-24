JayhawkSlant - Kansas in the lead for Omarion Dickens

Kansas in the lead for Omarion Dickens
The Kansas coaching staff is already off to a fast start with the 2022 class in Arkansas. They have landed two commitments from the Natural State and could be on their way to adding a third.
Omarion Dickens is a classic example for a recruit to be listed as an athlete. And that’s exactly where the Kansas staff wants him.
“They are recruiting me as an athlete,” Dickens said. “I would rather play offense, but I'll play wherever they need me most. This year I am playing wide receiver and all the DB positions. Sometimes on special teams for kickoff, kickoff return, and punt return.”
His athleticism caught the eyes of the Kansas coaches on the football and what he did in track. As a freshman he finished second in the 400m, and fourth in the 100m at the state meet. He didn’t get to finish his sophomore track season due to Covid.
The early communication has been with Brent Dearmon and Chevis Jackson. Dearmon recruits the state and is the Jayhawks offensive coordinator and Jackson coaches the defensive backs. Both sides of the ball are represented in the recruiting.
“Coach Dearmon cares a lot about his family and he cares about more than just football,” Dickens said. “He talks to me about life and we have a good relationship. That’s what I like most.
“I’ve talked to Coach Jackson and he told me he likes how physical I am and how I get off blocks and make the tackle.”
Dickens hopes to do a virtual visit with the coaches soon and has seen a sneak preview of the program.
“They sent me some videos and photos of how campus looks,” he said. “I like how it looks and all of the facilities.”
Kansas, Penn State, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana Tech are the schools showing the most interest for Dickens. He said he wants to find a future home where he has a good relationship with the coaches and a place that feels like family.
Asked if there is a team that has the lead, he responded:
“Most definitely Kansas.”