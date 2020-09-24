JayhawkSlant - Kansas in the lead for Omarion Dickens

The Kansas coaching staff is already off to a fast start with the 2022 class in Arkansas. They have landed two commitments from the Natural State and could be on their way to adding a third.

Omarion Dickens is a classic example for a recruit to be listed as an athlete. And that’s exactly where the Kansas staff wants him.

“They are recruiting me as an athlete,” Dickens said. “I would rather play offense, but I'll play wherever they need me most. This year I am playing wide receiver and all the DB positions. Sometimes on special teams for kickoff, kickoff return, and punt return.”

His athleticism caught the eyes of the Kansas coaches on the football and what he did in track. As a freshman he finished second in the 400m, and fourth in the 100m at the state meet. He didn’t get to finish his sophomore track season due to Covid.