JayhawkSlant - Kansas in top three for one of nation's top receivers

Kansas in top three for one of nation's top receivers
The Kansas staff has been putting their final touches on the 2021 class. There are only a few spots left and they don’t have much work left to do.
But with recruiting, new information always comes out of nowhere and will bring surprises. The Jayhawks are now among the top schools for Quaydarius Davis.
Davis is one of the top wide receivers in the nation. In the latest Rivals.com national rankings he is the fifth-rated receiver.
Kansas wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones has been on Davis for a long time and has the Jayhawks in a good position.
“Let me tell you about Coach Jones, me and Coach Jones have known each other since I was a freshman,” Davis said. “Coach Jones is from Skyline and has coached here before. So, there is a big connection between me and Coach Jones.
“He put guys in the league. So, he's a great coach. Great guy, man. I have been rocking with him for a long time.”
Through the recruiting process Davis has picked up offers from Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, USC, Texas, and Oregon among several others. Davis said picking a school will come down to trusting the coaching staff and that’s one thing Kansas has on their side.
“Coach Jones is always going to keep it real,” Davis said. “He’s a real coach. He's going to tell you what's right and what's wrong. He always going to coach you to be great. He’s going to coach you like you need to be coached, make sure you get to the league, and all that.”
There are a couple connections to the Kansas program with Davis. His uncle Anthony Davis played for Jones when he coached at Skyline.
“He coached my uncle in high school,” Davis said. “So, it runs through the blood. Coach Jones and my uncle are tight. It's like a family tradition thing. He just tells me every day he’s got me. I know he’s got me, because I have known him since I was a freshman. My uncle has been knowing him since he was a kid.
“That's why Kansas is going to make my top three for sure, because I can end up there. I can end up signing everywhere. You never know.”
Another connection is Velton Gardner, who is from Skyline and plays running back for Kansas.
“Me and Velton are close,” Davis said. “I was just with him a couple days ago. He was my quarterback in high school. Velton’s a great guy. He tells me a lot about them Jayhawks.”
Davis announced his top three schools of Kansas, Florida, and Oklahoma State. He said he is looking at each program and what kind offense they run, how successful their receivers have been, and several other factors.
With a prospect as talented as Davis there are always news schools who could enter the picture.
“That’s my top three but there are probably about two or three more schools,” he said. “I'm not sure, though. Kansas has always been near the top because of Coach Jones.”