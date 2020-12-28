JayhawkSlant - Kansas in top three for one of nation's top receivers

The Kansas staff has been putting their final touches on the 2021 class. There are only a few spots left and they don’t have much work left to do.

But with recruiting, new information always comes out of nowhere and will bring surprises. The Jayhawks are now among the top schools for Quaydarius Davis.

Davis is one of the top wide receivers in the nation. In the latest Rivals.com national rankings he is the fifth-rated receiver.

Kansas wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Emmett Jones has been on Davis for a long time and has the Jayhawks in a good position.

“Let me tell you about Coach Jones, me and Coach Jones have known each other since I was a freshman,” Davis said. “Coach Jones is from Skyline and has coached here before. So, there is a big connection between me and Coach Jones.

“He put guys in the league. So, he's a great coach. Great guy, man. I have been rocking with him for a long time.”

Through the recruiting process Davis has picked up offers from Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, USC, Texas, and Oregon among several others. Davis said picking a school will come down to trusting the coaching staff and that’s one thing Kansas has on their side.

“Coach Jones is always going to keep it real,” Davis said. “He’s a real coach. He's going to tell you what's right and what's wrong. He always going to coach you to be great. He’s going to coach you like you need to be coached, make sure you get to the league, and all that.”