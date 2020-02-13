He has picked up early offers from Kansas, Arkansas, Kentucky, and South Dakota. There are several others college recruiters showing interest.

“It honestly caught me by surprise,” Hoerstkamp said. “Les Miles actually followed me last year on Twitter, and that point for me was huge. Just seeing someone that big who watched my film. I was a sophomore then. I just got in contact with the coaches that week and they said they loved my film.”

Hoerstkamp, a tight end, was in communication with Kansas assistants Chidera Uzo-Diribe and then spoke with Josh Eargle.

The recruiting has been picking up for Ryan Hoerstkamp , and this week he got his first offer from the Big 12 after talking with the Kansas coaches.

Hoerstkamp said he’s been working hard to get the shot at playing division one football. Since he was in grade school, he recalled playing little league football where there were weight restrictions and he learned to play tight end.

Now, he’s developed into a division one prospect and recruiters are taking notice.

“The Kansas coaches like how versatile I am,” he said. “They like how I can move around and play everywhere. I actually played off the line and they liked the way I blocked. I attribute that to that to our school’s offense. We're one of those teams were we just like get three yards every play. Just run the ball and go play defense.”

Now that college coaches are finding their way to Washington High in Missouri, Hoerstkamp is hoping more doors will open to the players in their program.

“We haven't had a D1 coach come through our high school in 10 years,” he said. “I've been working hard to get where I'm at, sending my film to every coach I could think of.

“And to be the guy that breaks that streak, it's big, because I know we have a lot of talent from our school. If I can get college interest and they come to look at to our school, we have a lot of players that work hard. We have a good program and I'm excited to help get all of those other kids that deserve to get shots.”

Hoerstkamp is expected to talk with coaches at Virginia this week. He has also been in contact with Houston, Texas Tech, Memphis, and Northwestern.

He is currently playing basketball and will take unofficial visits after the season.