Kansas is the pick for four-star SG Kyle Cuffe, Jr.
Kyle Cuffe, Jr., the 6-foot-2, 173-pound shooting guard from Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., has officially put an end to his recruitment. Just moments ago, Cuffe, Jr., a four-star prospect, bec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news