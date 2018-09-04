The offensive line didn’t play their best game. There were issues with the snap and protecting quarterback Peyton Bender who was sacked six times.

Three of the starters showed in the summer and some of the problems stem from everyone getting on the same page.

“The thing is I know every one of those guys took it personally that they didn't play their best game,” Beaty said. “And the good news is they're all willing to make those changes, which is good. I know that we have a long way to go there, but I have a lot of confidence in Coach Ricker and his guys.”

Alex Fontana earned the start at center in week one. The transfer from Houston appears to be the front-runner going into week two but Beaty said the competition is still in process.

“I don't see any reason why that would change unless he gets beat out throughout the week,” Beaty said. “But you know, we still have a lot of confidence in him. We think we've identified the issue that he had, and we think it's very fixable.”