Notebook: Beaty on OL, support from Jeff Long
The offensive line didn’t play their best game. There were issues with the snap and protecting quarterback Peyton Bender who was sacked six times.
Three of the starters showed in the summer and some of the problems stem from everyone getting on the same page.
“The thing is I know every one of those guys took it personally that they didn't play their best game,” Beaty said. “And the good news is they're all willing to make those changes, which is good. I know that we have a long way to go there, but I have a lot of confidence in Coach Ricker and his guys.”
Alex Fontana earned the start at center in week one. The transfer from Houston appears to be the front-runner going into week two but Beaty said the competition is still in process.
“I don't see any reason why that would change unless he gets beat out throughout the week,” Beaty said. “But you know, we still have a lot of confidence in him. We think we've identified the issue that he had, and we think it's very fixable.”
Players had good attitude and bouncing back after loss
Coming off a disappointing season opener with a home loss to Nicholls State David Beaty said the players have rebounded quickly and looking forward to Central Michigan.
“I really like the way that our players responded yesterday,” Beaty said. “I thought we had a really good job at practice, and I thought they did a good job of answering the bell. And I expected no less from them.”
Beaty admitted after the game and on his radio show the players were down after the game. Some players told Jayhawk Slant after the loss it was a difficult way to start the season. Beaty said they have to forget about the Nicholls State game and be ready for Central Michigan.
“The big thing for us is not letting this game beat us twice and realizing that roughly half the teams in the country are 0-1,” he said. “So what are we going to do from here?”
Beaty said AD Long supportive after the game
It was new athletic director Jeff Long’s first time to take in a game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Sometimes it is standard procedure for an athletic director and coach to talk after the game.
Beaty said he didn’t meet with Long or new football athletic director Mike Vollmar but they showed their support after the loss.
“They were very supportive after the game,” Beaty said. “Both him and Jeff were there. They were with us in the locker room. Very supportive guys.”