The good news for offensive line recruiting continued this week as the Jayhawks picked up a commitment from Darrell Simmons after his visit this weekend.

Simmons started his visit on Friday and finished it this morning. When he arrived the first thing he did was meet with the coaching staff.

“I got in Friday morning, and I met with all the coaches,” Simmons said. “I met with Coach Leipold, Coach Fuchs, and Coach Grimes. I met with Coach Fuchs personally, and I had a really good talk with him. Then I met with Coach Grimes and had a really good talk with him as well. I can tell all the coaches really wanted me there and actually cared about me. After that I saw the rest of campus and talking to other coaches.”

He got a good perspective from the player’s side visiting with running back Devin Neal. He was the official host for Simmons.

“I got to know him and he's a really cool dude,” Simmons said of Neal. “And I got to meet some of the other players.

He continued: “I asked him because he was here since his freshman season. They went 2-10 or something like that. Not a good year. And I asked him what really changed throughout his career and how did they flip that around to get nine wins last season. He had high praise for Coach Leipold and Coach Sleeve, the strength coach. He just told me about how they came in and really set a good culture for everybody and everybody just followed along and worked hard.”