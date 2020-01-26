“I feel amazing now that I made that decision,” he said. “I think Kansas is the place for me and I am very excited to have the opportunity to play there.”

The Kansas coaches went into the January period knowing they needed to add an offensive tackle. Over the weekend they hosted Bryce Cabeldue , who they started targeting last December.

The 6-foot-6, 245 pound offensive tackle from New Mexico built a relationship with Kansas offensive line coach Luke Meadows.

“Coach Meadows is a great guy," he said. "He came down twice to see me. Once before to talk to my coach and he came down this week and watched me play a basketball game. He's a real good guy. I really enjoy him.

“He (Meadows) said that I'm really aggressive and he likes the way that I come off the ball, run zone, and get after those three techniques. He likes the way I run, and just the way I play with physicality."

Cabeldue was hosted by quarterback Mile Kendrick. He liked the chemistry with the players and coaches and that was a big reason he decided to commit.

“The thing that stood out the most was the great culture and how tight the brotherhood over there is,” he said. “And I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Cabeldue was selected first team all-state and also to the large class all-star team. The official visit gave him time to get to see the Kansas program closer and get to know the coaching staff.

“The coaches are amazing and just great people that I enjoy being with them,” he said. “They were very excited and happy I made that decision.”