Kansas lands four-star forward M.J. Rice

The Kansas train just keeps on going as Bill Self and company get their third 2022 Rivals150 commitment of the year as No. 28 M.J. Rice committed to the Jayhawks on Tuesday. Below, Jamie Shaw breaks down what the news this means for Kansas. ***** 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****

WHAT KANSAS IS GETTING

Rice is one of the more productive players in the 2022 class. Through 27 games this season with Mouth of Wilson (Va) Oak Hill Academy, Rice averaged 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. The 6-foot-5 wing is strong-bodied and explosive. He has comfort on the ball with some wiggle to get downhill toward the basket. Rice has the competitiveness to be a good rebounder and defender with his physical profile. As he continues to work on his jump shot during his senior year at Napa (Ca) Prolific Prep, Rice’s ceiling could take another jump. He was the anchor for a Team Loaded NC team that only lost five games during the Summer.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Kansas already has No. 37 Gradey Dick (6-foot-7 small forward) and No. 58 Zuby Ejiofor (6-foot-8 center) committed in this class. But this is what we have come to expect from Self and Kansas. It is a blueblood program and remains a desired location no matter what is going on around it such as the NCAA issues. Rice took official visits to Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Kansas. Kansas is the only school of the three sponsored by adidas – Rice plays for Team Loaded NC on the Adidas travel circuit and will attend an Adidas featured program in Napa (Ca) Prolific Prep. Great job by Self and staff, following up last year’s four-man class all of whom ranked No. 121 of better.

COACH’S CORNER

“MJ Rice is as intentional and purposeful of a person as I have been around in terms of not wasting time or opportunities. He has a goal and he is going to go get it. His mindset is wise beyond his years. "He has the rare ability to harness his talent and supreme competitive nature when the lights are the brightest so that every single big game, he produces at the highest level. He is throwback tough and an elite shot maker” – Team Loaded NC Director Thomas Carr

IN HIS WORDS