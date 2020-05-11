Kansas lands top 35 junior
Bill Self and Kansas got good recruiting news from a highly regarded player in the class of 2021 on Monday.
6-foot-10 power forward Zach Clemence of Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian gave a commitment to Self and his staff during a Monday morning call Clemence confirmed to Rivals.com.
"It sounded like a great situation and it is going to be a great situation," Clemence told Rivals.com. "It was best for me to do it.
"The whole staff, I have a better relationship with the staff and Bill Self himself. It felt like a place I could hoop at."
A native of Texas who has previously told Rivals.com that the Jayhawks are his dream program, Clemence currently ranks No. 31 overall in the class of 2021 and No. 8 at the power forward position.
Though still thin, Clemence is a highly mobile big man who proved during his junior season at Sunrise that he can compete against stronger players. He developed as a rim protector and rebounder but his true calling card is his skill level. He has low post game but what makes him most dangerous is his ability to step out and shoot from distance where he is among the best shooters in the junior class, regardless of position.
"I have versatility," said Clemence. "I'm known for shooting the three ball. I'm a big 6-foot-10 dude who can play multiple positions and that's a scary thing."
Clemence is the first member of a 2021 recruiting class in which Kansas hopes to score big locally. Clemence five-star teammate at Sunrise Christian Kendall Brown has visited Lawrence multiple times as has four-star guard Tamar Bates from nearby Kansas City, Kansas.