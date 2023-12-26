The Kansas Jayhawks won their first bowl game in nearly 15 years as they defeated UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl 49-36 behind Jason Bean's monster six touchdown pass performance. He finished the day with 449 yards through the air as Kansas lit up the scoreboard. Lawrence Arnold and Luke Grimm had three touchdown receptions each.

1st Quarter

After Tabor Allen's opening kickoff went out of bounds, UNLV went 65 yards in eight plays, with three of them going for over 10 yards. It took the Rebels until third down and goal to finally punch it in, and they did so with Vincent Davis powering his way in on the edge for a three-yard score. Both teams went three-and-out after the opening score. UNLV's punt was downed at Kansas' two-yard line, where they had to work out of the shadow of their own end zone. Bean threw a 36-yard pass to Quentin Skinner to get the UNLV defense spread out. Shortly after, Bean found Trevor Wilson for 23 yards to move the Jayhawks into the red zone. After Devin Neal ran for 12 yards, Bean looked to Grimm on the outside to tie the score and complete the 98-yard drive.

The Jayhawks passing game was too much for UNLV to handle

2nd Quarter

The Rebels were driving to start the second quarter, but it was stopped when Cobee Bryant stepped in front of a Jayden Maiava pass and intercepted it. The Jayhawks took over from their own 20 after the interception, and had a four play drive end in the end zone. Grimm found the end zone for a second time when UNLV sent a corner blitz, and forgot to account for him with a safety. He went 60 yards to make it 14-7 with 11:37 to go in the first half. The Rebels got themselves into field goal range for their kicker Jose Pizano, who was way short from 51 yards out. He had a long of 52 coming into the game and was 25-for-27 on field goals. After the missed field goal, Grimm picked up right where he left off with a 51-yard reception to move the Jayhawks to the UNLV 15. Two plays later, Bean saw Lawrence Arnold 1-on-1 and liked what he saw, and Arnold came down with the jump ball in the end zone. The score put Kansas up 21-7. The good times continued for Kansas, as Patrick Joyner had a hold of Maiava, who forced a throw that was intercepted by Craig Young. With a chance to blow the game open, the Jayhawks took over at the UNLV 21, but Bean forced a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by the Rebels. The Jayhawks got the ball back quickly after Kalon Gervin had an important open-field tackle on third down to force a three-and-out. The Kansas wide receivers were on fire all night, making contested catch after contested catch. It continued when Bean looked for Skinner deep, who went over the top of a UNLV defender to bring in the 44-yard catch and move Kansas to the one yard line. Neal punched it in on the next play and Kansas was up 28-7. Skinner had two first half receptions and 80 total yards. The Rebels were left with just over one minute to get down the field before halftime, and they did so successfully. However, the Jayhawks aided them for the most part with penalties, and UNLV ended the half with a field goal to cut the lead to 28-10.

3rd Quarter

Kansas received the second half kickoff, but it was UNLV who came out swinging to start the second half. Trying to avoid a three-and-out, Bean forced an interception that gave UNLV the ball at the Kansas 42. The Rebels steadily got into the end zone in five plays and showed that they were not done yet, making it 28-17 with 12:15 to go in the third quarter. The Jayhawks could not get anything going on their next drive, and after yet another penalty against Kansas on the punt, the Rebels had the ball at the Kansas 37. It was the 14th accepted penalty for 170 yards against the Jayhawks. The next play, the Rebels tested Cobee Bryant deep and it paid off for a touchdown to make it 28-24 with 10:30 to go in the quarter. In just six game minutes, the Rebels brought it from 28-7 to 28-24. The next offensive possession, Bean threw his third pick of the game, giving UNLV the ball inside of Kansas territory for the third time in the half. This time around however, Kansas' defense came up with a big stop, starting with a Bryant coming from the secondary for a sack. The Rebels downed the punt at the one yard line, setting up Kansas deep in their own territory for the second time of the game. The Jayhawks moved the ball well to end the third quarter, but then let the clock wind down to end the quarter when faced with a fourth and one at the UNLV 40.

4th quarter