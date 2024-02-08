The Jayhawks are hosting ESPN’s College Gameday for the second year in a row when the Baylor Bears come to Lawrence. Last season, it was a matchup of the two most recent national champions, and this year both programs have remained toward the top of college basketball.

Elite guard play has been one of the biggest factors for Baylor’s recent success, and that has not changed with this season’s team. So far on the season, the Bears rank No.3 in the country in 3-point percentage at 40.29%.

On Baylor’s roster, there are five players shooting above 34% on a minimum of 61 attempts from behind the arc. The Jayhawks have allowed 7.9 three-point makes per game against them so far this year, but it has come against them in waves. The Jayhawks will need to be on point to avoid another three-point catastrophe like their losses to West Virginia and Iowa State.

“We've kind of struggled with the three-point line a little bit in some of the recent games so it'll definitely be one of the points of emphasis in the next couple of days going into it,” Parker Braun said. “Running them off the line and then building a wall behind them hopefully kind of taking away some of their strengths.”

Braun is optimistic about the Jayhawks limiting the production of the Bears, as the adjustments that they look to make are routine for every opponent.

“It's something that we do every game you know we kind of figure out what teams do best and then try to prepare off that and build off of it and three-pointers are one of the things they do well so hopefully coach will give us a plan and we can hopefully execute it pretty well,” Braun said.

Headlining Baylor’s roster are two freshmen with big upside in the upcoming NBA Draft. In the latest mock draft from NBA.com, it shows Baylor’s Ja’kobe Walker projected to be picked at No. 8, and big man Yves Missi to be picked at No.10.

“Well yeah they're both pros so one of them's a lottery pick and the other one's expected I think to go into the top 20,” Bill Self said. “When I say lottery pick I'm not talking about top 14 I'm talking about top five or six. So yeah they're good and then they got good experience to go along with it.”

The supporting Bears boast a balanced scoring attack, as their top six scorers are all within five points of each other in points per game. Rayj Dennis, Langston Love, Jalen Bridges, and Jayden Nunn all have shown a lot of potential.

Love is a presence off the bench averaging 11.5 points per game, but Self is most impressed with Dennis. Overall, he sees a tough task ahead of them on Saturday and a team that still has lots of room to improve.

“Dennis obviously has been fantastic for them so they've got a good team and they’ve got the type of team that has a chance to still get better I think because of the situation with they are playing some young kids,” Self said.



