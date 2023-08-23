Jackson will move ahead with visits this fall, however, and is starting to kick around ideas for destinations. Below, he speaks with Rivals about where his process stands and what the next month or two may hold.

BALTIMORE – The No. 16 prospect in the 2025 class, five-star guard Tyler Jackson , has plenty of college options as things stand, but it seems as though his offer list isn’t finished growing.

ON SCHOOLS HE HEARS FROM MOST:

“I actually talked to Kansas today, and LSU called me yesterday. I talk to Alabama and Syracuse a lot, too. Then, I actually talked to Kentucky the other day – (assistant coach) Chuck Martin. I might be going up there, too. Indiana hits me a lot, too. I like the coaches at Mississippi State, too. I talk with them."

ON PLACES HE HOPES TO VISIT THIS YEAR:

“All the schools I mentioned, I want to take. Once the fall hits and football games – like October, November – I’ll start taking those visits.”

ON KANSAS:

“Coach (Norm) Roberts is a great person. We just talk every day. He sends me videos about discipline and how their teams work hard. Of course, he tells me how (former top prospect) Josh Selby went there. He has been recruiting me hard ever since he offered.”

ON JOSH SELBY:

“He’s from East Baltimore. That’s where I’m from. I know him. I don't talk to him a lot, but I know him.”

ON LSU:

“They want to get me down there for a visit. Also, you know how Mike Williams is down there right now. He's from here, too. Coach Cody (Toppert) talked to me about Mike and how he's doing and how the team has been. They actually went 3-0 on their preseason tour. That's good for them.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE

“As long as I trust the coach and the coach trusts me, I want to be able to play my game. I don’t want to have to sit down every time I make a mistake. Then, it’s all about feeling at home. I don’t want to be somewhere where I’m not wanted or that I end up not liking, you know?”