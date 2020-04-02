Kansas makes initial top four for D'Marion Alexander
Kansas outside linebackers coach Chidera Udo-Diribe has been in constant contact with D’Marion Alexander.
The linebacker from China Spring, Tex. announced last month he had a top four and the Jayhawks were on his list.. There have also been phone calls with Kansas head coach Les Miles.
“Coach Diribe is the coach recruiting me,” Alexander said. “He's the one that I text every single day. And I also talk to Coach Les Miles a lot now. He just started reaching out to me a lot and we talk like every other day.”
Diribe has built a good relationship with Alexander and the two talk often.
“Well, we have a great tight family relationship right now and he checks on me every day,” he said. “He asks how my family is and he's a family orientated guy. He just cares a lot about my family and how my family is doing.”
It also helps the Jayhawks cause since Alexander is familiar with the LSU program. He has followed Miles since he coached at LSU.
“It was crazy talking to him at first because I'm a big LSU fan so that one hit me hard,” he said. “We talked back when the basketball season was going on and he was telling me good luck and congrats on a big win we had.”
In high school Alexander plays defensive end but the Jayhawks are looking at him as a linebacker.
“Coach Diribe said he likes my first step and just how quick I am,” Alexander said. “I play defensive end right now. But he wants me to play full time linebacker, outside linebacker and then on third down be a straight pass rusher because I'm pretty good at rushing the quarterback.”
Alexander has an official visit planned with Kansas on June 12, and he is waiting to see how everything plays out with future travel and NCAA recruiting restrictions due to the Covid-19 virus.
When he originally named his final four it was Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU, and Minnesota. He recently picked up an offer from Arizona State.