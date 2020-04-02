Kansas outside linebackers coach Chidera Udo-Diribe has been in constant contact with D’Marion Alexander.

The linebacker from China Spring, Tex. announced last month he had a top four and the Jayhawks were on his list.. There have also been phone calls with Kansas head coach Les Miles.

“Coach Diribe is the coach recruiting me,” Alexander said. “He's the one that I text every single day. And I also talk to Coach Les Miles a lot now. He just started reaching out to me a lot and we talk like every other day.”

Diribe has built a good relationship with Alexander and the two talk often.

“Well, we have a great tight family relationship right now and he checks on me every day,” he said. “He asks how my family is and he's a family orientated guy. He just cares a lot about my family and how my family is doing.”