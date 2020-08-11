JayhawkSlant - Kansas makes the cut for Tavoris Miller

Miller is a talented athlete who can play defensive back, wide receiver and even lines up at quarterback. The Kansas coaches are recruiting him for defense.

“Kansas is very nice, and I liked the campus,” Miller said. “I talked to Coach Jackson & Coach Miles.”

The Kansas coaches have been in contact with him and he has gone through a virtual visit.

When Tavoris Miller released his top nine schools the Jayhawks made the cut. The KU logo was at the top left and you couldn’t miss it.

Safeties coach Jordan Peterson has also been in the recruiting picture since the Jayhawks have been looking at him on defense.

“Coach Peterson is very cool, and he checks up on me almost every day of the week,” Miller said. “He tells me that they want me at Kansas in I can be a difference-maker in all three phases of the game.”

There are several schools recruiting Miller and he said he is still learning more about the Kansas program and staying in constant communication with the coaches.

“I know Kansas is a very good school and they play in the Big 12,” Miller said. “The coaches told me they love my film and I will be a great fit.”

Miller still has several schools on his list. He said he’s been getting to know the coaches involved in the recruiting process before he makes his decision.

“Kansas is one of the schools I want to visit,” he said.

If things go as planned, Miller said they will be able to start playing football in late August due to the Coronavirus.