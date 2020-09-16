JayhawkSlant - Kansas making good impression with Timothy Dawn

It isn’t a secret that Brent Dearmon has been making a fast impact in Arkansas. The Jayhawks have offered more players in the Arkansas 2022 class than any other school.

One of the players they have spent a lot of time recruiting is Timothy Dawn.

A 6-4, 275 pound offensive tackle, Dawn got the attention of the Kansas coaches last year. He picked up an offer from Kansas in December.

“I talk to them almost every day,” Dawn said. “I’ve talked to almost every coach literally and the ones I talk to the most are Coach Dearmon and Coach Miles. I talk to them a lot. If not every day, it is more than one time a week. We have a really good relationship.”

Dawn has other schools recruiting but the Kansas coaches have been in communication the most consistently. That’s something he notices.

“It's special and makes me feel like I achieved something to have the whole staff focused on me like that,” he said.