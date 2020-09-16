JayhawkSlant - Kansas making good impression with Timothy Dawn

Kansas making good impression with Timothy Dawn
It isn’t a secret that Brent Dearmon has been making a fast impact in Arkansas. The Jayhawks have offered more players in the Arkansas 2022 class than any other school.
One of the players they have spent a lot of time recruiting is Timothy Dawn.
A 6-4, 275 pound offensive tackle, Dawn got the attention of the Kansas coaches last year. He picked up an offer from Kansas in December.
“I talk to them almost every day,” Dawn said. “I’ve talked to almost every coach literally and the ones I talk to the most are Coach Dearmon and Coach Miles. I talk to them a lot. If not every day, it is more than one time a week. We have a really good relationship.”
Dawn has other schools recruiting but the Kansas coaches have been in communication the most consistently. That’s something he notices.
“It's special and makes me feel like I achieved something to have the whole staff focused on me like that,” he said.
Over the last several months Dawn has built a good relationship with the Kansas coaches and believes the program is going in the right direction.
“I feel like they're great coaches,” Dawn said. “They're doing good with their program. And I feel like, if I was to ever decide to go there, they will help me out.”
The early offers have come from Kansas, Arizona State, Louisiana Tech, and New Mexico.
“I would say Kansas and Arizona State have been the two reaching out the most,” Dawn said.
The NCAA recently extended the dead period until the end of October. The early signing period is still intact leaving recruits a smaller window to take visits. Dawn hopes to meet coaches before he makes a decision.
“I want to make sure I find a school best for me and best for my family,” Dawn said. “I’m looking forward for coaches to come here and visit me and my family. I just want to make sure it's a good environment. Make sure I'm comfortable with it and it feels like home.”