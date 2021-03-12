JayhawkSlant - Kansas Men’s Basketball Withdraws from the Big 12 Championship

Due to a positive COVID-19 test this morning within the Kansas men’s basketball team, the Jayhawks have withdrawn from the 2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship.

Kansas will remain in Kansas City in preparation for the NCAA Tournament following the health and safety protocols set by Kansas Team Health. The team will continue to be tested daily per NCAA guidelines.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,” head coach Bill Self said. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid. We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”

Despite playing without David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna, both out due to COVID-19 protocol, Kansas, the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Championship, advanced to the semifinals by defeating Oklahoma, the No. 7 seed, 69-62 on Thursday night.

Playing without the services of McCormack and Enarua, Kansas was led by Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, Mitch Lightfoot, Dajuan Harris, and an absolutely remarkable performance on the defensive end of the court.

Agbaji, playing in his hometown, and with family and friends in attendance, scored a career-high 26 points against the Sooners. Overall, he shot 9-of-14 from the field, 4-of-8 from behind the arc, and was perfect (4-of-4) from the free-throw line.

At one point in the game, Agbaji scored 14-straight points, including back-to-back-to-back threes.

Agbaji, after the game, was asked how it felt to set his career high in points in his hometown?

“It feels great,” said Agbaji. “My family got to watch it, so I couldn't be any happier.”

Aside from Agbaji, Marcus Garrett and Mitch Lightfoot also scored in double-figures against Oklahoma. Garrett tallied 17 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 38 minutes of action. Against Oklahoma, Garrett was 7-of-12 from the field, 2-of-4 from behind the arc, and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Not surprisingly, Garrett was just as impressive on the defensive end of the court.

Mitch Lightfoot added 11 points, four rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes. Overall, he was 5-of-10 from the field and 1-of-2 from behind the arc. His three-pointer with 3:43 left in the first half extended KU’s lead over OU to 17 points, 29-12.