Kansas moves to 8-0 after 9th-inning heroics sends home raucous crowd

However, Kansas delivered with the game on the line. Chase Diggins tied the game at 8-8 after hitting a two-run homer that barely snuck over the left-field fence. Omaha started to spiral, loading the bases before Dariel Osoria capped off the comeback with a mammoth grand slam to give the Jayhawks their eighth win in a row to open the season—a 12-8 thriller over the Mavericks.

Kansas looked destined to see its undefeated start to the season come to an end against Omaha on its first opportunity to play in front of the home crowd. The Jayhawks stranded the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth, going into the final frame trailing 8-6 after potentially squandering their two biggest chances at a comeback.

“There's a lot of poise. I think there’s a lot of maturity,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said postgame. “It's an extreme high care factor. These guys care a lot, and they care about each other. They play for each other. And, you know, we've talked since August about whether you're having the greatest day of your life or the worst day of your life. You put all of it aside for the team.”

The Jayhawks sent a strong crowd– both in number and energy – home happy. A large contingent of fans came out for the home opener, and they made their presence felt from pitch one through the entire game.

“It's absolutely electric,” Fitzgerald said of the crowd. “I've been so fortunate to work at some amazing places and in some amazing venues and in some big games, and the fact that they did it from the first pitch of the game to the last was absolutely incredible. I mean, those suckers did not slow down once.”

The fans were engaged throughout a game filled with highlights. Following Brady Counsell and Brady Ballinger's home runs, the students behind the Kansas dugout tossed beer into the air, a tradition originating at Ole Miss that might have made its way to Lawrence. Those students were awarded with a pizza delivery in the middle of the sixth inning to keep them energized.

“That’s probably the most fans I’ve seen here,” Diggins said. “Hopefully we keep that going and keep winning ball games.”

To cap off an electric game and crowd performance, students spilled down the right-field line to celebrate on the field with the players. Osoria said he had to show love to those who gave the Jayhawks energy all night.

“Those guys, like I said, they was feeding us energy the whole game, even when we were down,” Osoria said. “[They] still stuck behind us and giving us support, so of course I had to go show some love to them, just to show that we care just as much as they care for us.”