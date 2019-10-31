“Lawrence told me that they really want me,” Adams said. “It’s a great place to be and he loves the people up there. Also, the uniforms are fire.”

Over the summer the Jayhawks secured a commitment from Lawrence Arnold at DeSoto and now they are moving up the list for his teammate Armaj Adams .

The Kansas staff is back at DeSoto High in Texas making more moves on recruiting trail.

Adams has heard a lot about the program from Arnold and from Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. That is a school Jones has a lot of connections with and has been tied to several recruits there, over the years.

“Coach Jones is a great person and he has been very clear with me,” Adams said. “We talk almost every day. He told me they like how athletic I am and how I finish blocks.”

Two weeks ago, Adams picked up an offer from Kansas. The 6-foot-5, 315 pound offensive lineman has watched the Jayhawks and would love to block for Pooka Williams.

“It felt amazing,” he said about the offer. “Especially looking up at Pooka Williams and having a chance to block for him.”

Adams said he plans to take a visit to Kansas and expects Arnold to be there with him. He has taken unofficial visits to TCU and Missouri and holds offers from Kansas, North Texas, Southern Miss, Utah State and several others.

“I’m looking for a family atmosphere and a school my parents could come to the games,” Adams said. “Also, how fast I can get on the field.”