JayhawkSlant - Kansas moving up the list for Kameron Grays

“Their coaches have me told their program stays hyped and is always motivated,” Grays said. “They are always working and will get to the top of their division.”

Cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson and offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon have been the two coaches involved in the recruiting process. They both have ties to Alabama and that has helped them enter the picture.

The coaching staff at Kansas has been making a strong push at Grays and it is paying off.

Kameron Grays picked up early offers from Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, and Missouri. The cornerback from Alabama has been receiving a lot of interest from schools, and a lot of it lately has been coming from Kansas.

There is a comfort knowing that both coaches come from his area. Dearmon and Jackson are from Mobile.

“Coach Dearmon, he’s like family,” Grays said. “He's from here and knows my surroundings. He’s an energetic coach and a great coach. I would love to be a part of it.”

Jackson coaches his position he will play at the next level.

“I know coach Jackson played at St. Paul High,” Grays said. “He told me I could be the best corner that’s ever come through there if I put my mind to it. He said I already got the size, speed, and all the skills. All I have to do is put everything together.”

Grays is supposed to have a phone call this week with Les Miles. With several schools recruiting him, he’s trying to keep everything on an even keel.

“I’m just staying humble and talking to everybody,” he said. “I like talking to all the coaches and making time where I can FaceTime with them.”

He is taking advice from his mother and said academics will play a key role in his decision. For now, he’s keeping an open mind, but the Jayhawks have moved up his list.

“Having coaches who are from Alabama who know I am and where I come from makes me feel comfortable,” Grays said. “I most definitely plan to take a visit there.”