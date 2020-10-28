JayhawkSlant - Kansas offers Cooper Roy who is setting sack records

Kansas offers Cooper Roy who is setting sack records
The Kansas coaches were watching film trying to discover local talent in the area. They started watching Cooper Roy and realized they might be onto something.
Roy, a linebacker from Glendale High in Springfield, Mo., quickly caught their attention. After a little research from the coaches, Roy had his first Power Five offer.
“The coaches said they were looking for local players and they searched my name on the database,” Roy said. “I got a message from them and they offered.”
When it comes to recruiting film, it might be hard to beat what Roy puts together for his highlights. He already has 20 sacks, which ranks third in the country.
Kansas was the first Power Five school to extend an offer.
“It was insane,” he said after the offer. “I still can't even believe it, but it was it is crazy.”
Roy spoke with Kansas outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who extended the offer. He’s learning more about the Kansas program and listened to what Uzo-Diribe had to say.
“He was talking about my skills off the ball and was just telling me how he thinks my skills could translate to their team,” Roy said. “He's really excited about my explosiveness of the ball. He was telling me about their program.”
With the numbers Roy is putting up he is likely to get a lot more attention from college recruiters. He had nine sacks in one game setting the state record. Not many teams have been able to keep him out of the backfield.
Roy is just happy to see all of the work he’s put in, paying off. That’s what came to mind when he got the offer from Kansas.
“When I got it, all I could think of is all the hard work I've put in and it just paid off,” he said. “It was just crazy because I've always just working out and trying my hardest and then just having it all pay off for me all at once was a really good feeling.”
Roy has also heard from coaches at Missouri, Ohio, and Missouri State.
BEST PROMO OFFER EVER- ONLY TWO DAYS LEFT
Take advantage of our best promo offer we have ever put together. Get a one-year subscription to Jayhawk Slant for just $12.00. That's right, just $12.00.
Signing up is easy and fast. Get all of the details and follow the link below: