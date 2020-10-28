JayhawkSlant - Kansas offers Cooper Roy who is setting sack records

The Kansas coaches were watching film trying to discover local talent in the area. They started watching Cooper Roy and realized they might be onto something.

Roy, a linebacker from Glendale High in Springfield, Mo., quickly caught their attention. After a little research from the coaches, Roy had his first Power Five offer.

“The coaches said they were looking for local players and they searched my name on the database,” Roy said. “I got a message from them and they offered.”

When it comes to recruiting film, it might be hard to beat what Roy puts together for his highlights. He already has 20 sacks, which ranks third in the country.

Kansas was the first Power Five school to extend an offer.

“It was insane,” he said after the offer. “I still can't even believe it, but it was it is crazy.”