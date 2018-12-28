There might not be a hotter 2019 prospect in the state of Kansas than Dylan Jordan. The linebacker from Pittsburg has been picking up several offers in the last couple weeks.



The latest comes from the Jayhawks in big part due to defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot who has made a strong push at Jordan.

On Friday Eliot extended a scholarship offer.

"Coach Eliot seems like an extremely genuine and smart coach," Jordan said. "I feel like he could no doubt have me ready to leave for the league in four years."

Eliot and Jordan didn't have their first conversation until the middle of this week. The Jayhawks join Nebraska, TCU, Kansas State, Utah, and Utah State as the division one program who have extended an offer.

Although Kansas recently joined the race the coaches have made a fast impact. Jordan said they are among the schools near the top of his list and he is planning to take an official visit to Lawrence.

"I love the new staff at Kansas," Jordan said. "I’ve just been getting in touch with Coach Miles and really love what he’s doing with the program. Kansas is in my top three."

Jordan said he plans to visit Kansas on Jan. 18. He said official visits could also be in the works to Kansas State, Utah, and TCU.



