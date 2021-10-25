Kansas offers Xavier Benson, could be in line for a visit

Benson took a different path than most to start his junior college career. As a high school player, he signed with Texas Tech out of Pleasant Grove High School. His senior year he helped Pleasant Grove to a state title and an undefeated season.

It is not a secret Kansas could use the junior college level to find a few players in the 2022 class. They have extended a scholarship offer to Xavier Benson at Tyler Junior College in Texas.

After redshirting at Texas Tech his first season he saw the field often as a redshirt freshman. He started games for Texas Tech and had 57 tackles before transferring to Tyler Junior College.

At Texas Tech he was familiar with Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.

“I have been talking to Coach Jones and Chris Simpson,” Benson said. “I've known Coach Jones for the longest. Ever since I got out of high school, coming from high school to Tech, I have known Coach Jones and built a relationship with him. He's a really good guy.

“Coach Jones is just an honest, good-hearted person that wants to see you succeed. He’s a really good man.”

Simpson coaches the linebackers and has been involved in the recruiting with Benson.

“My coach says birds of a feather flock together,” Benson said. “And I know with Coach Jones, especially with Coach Simpson, I would be in good hands with really good people. And I could just tell by the first time I talked to him and he's (Simpson) just a really genuine person.”

It did not take long for the Kansas staff to extend Benson an offer after watching his film.

“They told me I could play really anywhere on the field,” he said. “They just said the like how I make plays. I'm always around the ball. I'm rangy, tall, athletic, fast and play recognition. I’m just somebody that has a love for the game.”

Benson said he is having a good year at Tyler. He was well-prepared for the junior college level after playing a lot his freshman season at Texas Tech.

“Being at Tech and playing power five football helped me,” he said. “I just know football at the end of the day football is football. You're either good at it or you're not. It's very simple to me. I like competing with guys anyway. I like going at it with the best of the best and I always feel like I'm the best of the best.”

There are several other schools involved with Benson and he wants to keep some of the names close to the vest. He has been through the recruiting process once before and he knows what to look for.

“The environment of the people I'm around,” he said. “If we're all willing to work and grind and grow with each other and just be a tight knit family and just conquer things and obstacles in front of us is all I want to be around.”

His focus is finishing the season with Tyler. Their regular season will end in early November, and he will turn more of his attention to recruiting.

Asked if there is a chance he would schedule a visit to Kansas he replied, “yes sir.”