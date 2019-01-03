Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 00:16:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Kansas opens up Big 12 play with victory over Oklahoma

Dez2r7t69x0d3gqcycdq
Quentin Grimes made quite possibly the biggest play of the game against OU
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

On a night when Kansas (12-1; 1-0) found itself down 7-0 early on in the first half against Oklahoma (11-2; 0-1), the Jayhawks, after building a 40-25 lead at home, held on to defeat the Sooners, 7...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}