Kansas pulled off a dramatic, top five win over Connecticut, as Kevin McCullar had 21 points in the 69-65 win.

The Jayhawks got off to a fast start, as the sellout crowd at Allen Fieldhouse made their presence known. McCullar made four free throws to open the scoring. After a three from Tristen Newton to make it 6-5, Dajuan Harris answered the shot with a three of his own. He then got a steal that led to a Hunter Dickinson basket to bring the roof off of the place.

A short while later, Dickinson drained a three to make it 16-5 and force Connecticut to call their first timeout.

The Huskies lived from three-point range early in the first half, scoring 15 of their first 18 points from behind the arc. That kept them in the game as Kansas scored 23 points in the first 10 minutes.

Kansas also had success from deep, making their first four. One from Harris and Furphy, along with two from Dickinson.

The Jayhawks led 28-19 with 7:41 to go in the first half as Dickinson and McCullar each had eight points.

Adams reached the eight point mark shortly after, as Dickinson and McCullar added two points to their total as well. For Connecticut, Tristen Newton was having a nice half with 11 points, aided by three three's. Kansas led 36-24 at the under four media timeout.

Newton continued his hot shooting, making another three, and then making two of three free throws before halftime. He finished with 16 in the half, while McCullar and Dickinson stayed at 10 each.

The closing moments of the first half led to Kansas only holding a 38-31 lead when they had a chance to make it an even wider margin.

The Huskies parlayed their late first half success by scoring the first five points of the half, cutting the lead to two. Dickinson stopped the bleeding by making a hook shot to make it 40-36 at the first media timeout of the second half.

Both teams were matching each other basket-for-basket for the next four minutes, as the Huskies cut it to 46-44 with 11:50 to go. Newton continued to be the go-to option for Connecticut increasing his total to 20. McCullar picked up his third foul and was on the bench when the lead was cut to two.

Newton made another highly-contested, shot clock-beating three pointer to take the lead for the Huskies, prompting the Connecticut fans who made the long trip to start chanting his name. After Adams made a free throw to tie it back up, he somehow went unaccounted for by the Jayhawks and buried his sixth three of the game to go up 50-47.

After Connecticut scored again to increase their lead to five, Furphy hit his second three of the game. However, the Huskies threw a lob up to Samson Johnson to throw down to quiet the crowd going into the under eight media timeout.

The next two minutes were important for the Jayhawks, and they made the most of them. Adams made a floater in the lane to cut the lead in half, and then after a physical battle for a defensive rebound, McCullar found himself wide open for a three that he hit to take the lead at 55-54, forcing the Huskies to call timeout.

McCullar was not done after the timeout, as Harris found him in the corner to increase the lead to four, moving his total up to 18. The next trip down the floor for Kansas, he found Dickinson for a three to increase the lead to seven.

The Huskies did not let the pressure get to them, as Alex Karaban hit a three to bring them back within four. Shortly after, he was whistled for his fourth foul as Adams went up strong. Adams made both free throws, but Karaban scored on the other end to trade points.

An empty trip for Kansas allowed for the Huskies to have a chance to cut it to one possession, but they missed a wide open three. Adams rebounded, but Karaban picked up his fifth foul.

Adams missed the front end of a one-and-one, and the Huskies Donovan Clingan, who made Dickinson foul him with 1:28 to go. Clingan made one free throw to cut it to three.

The Huskies went zone on the next possession, and that allowed McCullar to make a huge three to double to the lead. It seemed it would be the dagger, but Newton got McCullar to jump with him on a three pointer, prompting three made free throws with 56 seconds left.

Elmarko Jackson's experience got put to the test as the true freshman rushed himself into a turnover with 50 seconds left, giving the Huskies a chance to tie or cut it to one. He made up for it on the defensive end, as he knocked the ball off of a Husky's leg as he was going up for a lay up.

After shakily breaking the press, Adams was sent to the line with 28 seconds left, where he made one of two with 28 seconds left to make it a four point lead for Kansas.

Newton surpassed the 30-point mark with a quick drive to the basket to make it 67-65 with 23 seconds to go. The Huskies burned their final timeout to set up their press.

After getting the ball across half court, Harris was sent to the line with 16 seconds left, where he missed both.

Connecticut, with no timeouts, got an open look for Clingan, who missed it for the win. Adams was fouled on rebound, and got another chance from the line. He made both, and the Jayhawks held on for the dramatic win, 69-65.