The Jayhawks filled up the stat sheet offensively during their 90-66 win over Oklahoma State as four players scored at least 15 points in the contest with Hunter Dickinson leading the way with 21.

Making his second straight start, Johnny Furphy scored four straight points to put Kansas up 6-0 after Dickinson opened the scoring.

The Cowboys got on the board, but the Jayhawks kept on scoring to extend their lead. The scoring was spread out pretty evenly as the Jayhawks jumped out to a 25-10 lead.

Former Jayhawk Bryce Thompson scored on back-to-back possessions, but those shots amounted to just four points. During Thompson's spurt, Furphy made back-to-back threes to diminish what Thompson had done.

The second three from Furphy moved his total up to 10 and forced Oklahoma State to call their second timeout.

After the timeout, it was KJ Adams who scored the next six points for Kansas, moving himself into double figures. After a 6-0 run by Oklahoma State, both teams traded baskets before Furphy made his third three to stay perfect from deep and put the Jayhawks up 44-27 with 3:21 to go in the first half.

Kansas scored 48 first half points and 46 of them came from their starters. The two points off the bench came from Nicolas Timberlake throwing down a thunderous transition dunk over Thompson to silence the home crowd in Stillwater.

The Jayhawks did their part defensively as well and took a 15 point lead into the locker room as Thompson hit a tightly contested corner three at the buzzer to cut into the lead for the Cowboys.

The Jayhawks shot over 67% from the field in the dominant first half.

As the second half began, the Jayhawks continued to score the ball at will. Dickinson scored five and Kevin McCullar scored four before the first media timeout of the half. McCullar moved up to 13 points with a pair of free throws to solidify a 4-0 start to the half. Kansas led 57-39 at the 15:18 mark.

The Jayhawks put the game way by scoring the next six points, as KJ Adams scored four of them to move up to 16 points. Meanwhile, Elmarko Jackson's offensive rebound and ensuing finish forced Oklahoma to call a timeout down 63-39 with just over 13 minutes to go.

The Kansas lead got up to 28, but the Cowboys had brought it down to 20 by the time of the under-eight media timeout. Thompson went on an individual 7-0 run as the Cowboys cut the lead.

The Jayhawks responded well to the light pressure as Dajuan Harris moved into double figures. Dickinson was subbed out with 7:12 to go and never returned as the Jayhawks pulled away, moving to 3-1 in Big 12 Conference play.



