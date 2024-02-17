The Jayhawks used a strong second half to come away with a much desired road win over Oklahoma 67-57. Hunter Dickinson led the way with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

It appeared that Kansas had gotten out to a 5-0 start, but after the first media timeout, two points were taken off of the board as Kevin McCullar's layup that was originally ruled goaltending. The Sooners then got themselves out to a 13-7 lead with threes from Milos Uzan and Jalon Moore.

The Jayhawks brought it back within one at 17-16 as Johnny Furphy buried his second triple of the afternoon, but the Sooners responded with back-to-back threes from Uzan and Javian McCollum. The sequence forced Bill Self to call timeout with his team trailing 23-16 with 8:04 to go in the opening period.

The Sooners continued to shoot it well from deep, starting out 6-of-10 on their way to a 31-23 lead. Meanwhile a McCullar three made the Jayhawks 3-of-12.

After Oklahoma made yet another three, the Jayhawks scored the last six points of the half as Hunter Dickinson scored inside twice and Jamari McDowell scored from a loose ball. McDowell also assisted one of Dickinson's baskets as the Jayhawks went into halftime down 34-29.

The Jayhawks pulled within three at the beginning of the half as they were able to get out in transition to get dunks for KJ Adams and Furphy.

The teams played pretty evenly over the next four minutes as Kansas continued to inch closer to the lead. Much to the displeasure of the Oklahoma fans in Norman, the foul count was 8-3 in favor in Kansas at the under 12 media timeout as they held onto a 41-40 lead.

The Jayhawks did not make both free throws in any of their trips to the stripe during up to that point, but managed to tie things up at 41 when Furphy made a free throw. After both teams scored a two-pointer, Oklahoma went up three with an old fashioned three-point-play.

The Jayhawks then splashed home back-to-back threes from Dajuan Harris and McCullar to go up 49-46 and force Oklahoma to call a timeout with 9:01 to go.

The three-point shooting barrage was not over for the Jayhawks as Furphy made his third of the game to put Kansas up 54-48 into the under eight timeout.

After Adams answered two Oklahoma free throws, Harris was the one to make both shots during a trip to the free throw line. The next possession, he attacked a ball screen to get all the way to the cup and make it 60-50 with 5:57 left. The basket put him up to nine points.

The Jayhawks managed to keep the Sooners at arm's length the rest of the way and came away with the road victory that they desperately needed 67-57. They also enter into a week where they do not have a game until the weekend and will get some much needed rest.



