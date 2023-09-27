“It was the first thing that was said basically on Sunday after the BYU game,” said tight end Jared Casey. “They posted the score of what it was last year and kind of just a motivation factor of what can we do to make it not that.”

Shortly after the BYU game was over the talk turned to the Longhorns. And the players were quickly reminded of last year’s game.

Instead, his focus has been on looking at last year’s game when Texas returned the favor in Lawrence giving Kansas their worse loss of the season, 55-14.

Lance Leipold made it clear on Monday at his weekly press conference he was not interested in talking about the 2021 game when the Jayhawks stunned Texas in overtime.

Throughout areas of the football complex were the numbers 55-14. That was the final last year at The Booth on a chilly November day. Texas outgained the Jayhawks 539 yards to 346 and led 31-0 at the half.

Jalon Daniels remembers the game since he was returning from an injury. Daniels missed four games after suffering an injury in the first half of the TCU game. He was 17-of-26, two touchdowns for 230 yards and an interception.

“When I see that score, it reminds me of just how I wasn't able to do much and how I missed a lot of throws,” Daniels said. “I made a lot of mistakes that game that I probably wouldn't have made at the beginning of that season. So, when I look back at that game, it was a lot of little things that happened early.”

The Texas game in 2021 put Casey on the map. He caught the two-point conversion winning the game that led to more playing time and a lot of publicity. Today when asked about it Casey wanted to talk about the game last season.

How much is last year’s game being talked about inside the walls of the Anderson Family Football Complex?

“A lot,” Casey said.

Casey knows what kind of environment and the challenges playing Texas can present.

“Obviously fast, physical, great front seven on defense,” he said. “They get off the ball really well. Obviously, they have a pretty hostile environment there. I mean, they came to Lawrence last year and did what they did to, you know, so it's a big game for us too.”