“KU was one of my only opportunities at the D-1 level,” Casey said. “Obviously I took the shot and cashed in on it.”

“For me, I didn’t have a whole lot of offers coming out of high school, but Kansas was one of them,” Fairchild said. To have an opportunity, especially a kid from Wichita, to come to KU, they talked a lot about being a part of the change but actually seeing the turning of the tide, it’s truly special to be a part of something bigger than yourself.”

Both players have enjoyed contributing toward the change that has taken place within their home state.

The pair combined for 10 touchdowns on 51 receptions last season, contributing to the Jayhawk offense that averaged over 35 points a game.

Tight ends Jared Casey and Mason Fairchild weren’t the highest recruited prospects coming out of their respective Kansas high schools, but both are finding a way to be successful at Kansas.

The tight ends are asked to do a lot more than catch the ball in the Kansas offense, and they take pride in their extensive roles.

“Coach [Kotelnicki] really trusts us to be the adjusters, the erasers of the room, to grasp a lot of the tough assignments,” Fairchild said. “A lot of times it is complicated but we have a lot of intelligence in the room and that really helps us out.”

Fairchild’s intelligence shows in the classroom, as the engineering major has made the Big 12 All-Academic First Team twice in his career. Casey made the list in 2021, as well as the university’s spring honor roll last year.

As the tight ends display their physical ability, their mental ability is tested almost as much by offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

“We’re like the second quarterback,” Casey said. “We’ve got to know everything that's going on. Whether that’s out in the slot, in the box, hand in the dirt, behind the tackle, whatever it is. We got to know what’s going on at all times where the plays are supposed to hit, when it's supposed to hit, so we’ve got to have the smarts just like the quarterbacks, just play a different position.”

While Kotelnicki trusts the tight ends to be the adjusters and the second quarterbacks, that trust is reciprocated right back to him from the tight ends

“He’ll put us in a position to be successful where we’re at,” Casey said. “We all have our abilities, and he’ll put us in a position to help the team in whatever we need to be successful at.”

Between Fairchild, Casey, and Trevor Kardell, the Jayhawks are going to once again have a deep tight end room, but now with one more year of experience and knowledge under each of their belts.