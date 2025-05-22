Kansas rallies for selfless walk off win over Oklahoma State

ARLINGTON, Tex. - Kansas has shown to be at its best this season with its backs against the wall. Thursday’s Big 12 Quarterfinal against Oklahoma State was no different. The Jayhawks fell behind 6-2 but managed a four-run seventh before putting together a run to walk off the Cowboys 7-6 at Globe Life Field for their 26th come-from-behind win of the season.

The Jayhawks pieced their sixth walk-off win with contributions from two players head coach Dan Fitzgerald dubbed as unsung heroes before the Big 12 Tournament started. TJ Williams, who stepped in for his fifth at-bat of the season in the bottom of the ninth, laid down a bunt with two strikes that put runners on 1st and 2nd with no out. Kansas eventually loaded the bases before the oft-defensive replacement Mike Koszewski blooped a jam shot into no man’s land to send the Jayhawks home happy.

“They’re a special group and no one more descriptive of that than Mike Koszewski,” Fitzgerald said postgame. “That guy’s been a regular, everyday guy since the minute we got here, and he’s played a different role this year. And you talk about a leader, you talk about a guy that is selfless and is the epitome of what a great teammate should be.”

Koszewski started a good number of games in 2023 and 2024 but has had his role reduced to primarily being a defensive replacement. He’s taken just 31 at-bats, tallying 11 hits. Koszewski has previously had a flair for the dramatic, walking off BYU two weekends ago.

“I just always try to stay ready,” Koszewski said. “You never know when your name’s going to get called, so whenever my name does get called, I’m just trying to do my best to help the team win. That’s my ultimate goal, is just do what I can to help the team win.”

Fitzgerald said he told his team in the dugout in the seventh inning, when the Jayhawks were trailing 6-2, “you know what we’re going to do. I’d prefer we do something about it now instead of waiting until the ninth.” The Jayhawks have proven all year that no situation can ever fluster them, that they’re just waiting for their moment to pounce.

“We’ve said it over and over again that we’re the never-say-die Hawks,” Jackson Hauge said. “We truly believe in that, that you know, we’re going to get ours when it comes, and you never lose, just run out of time.”