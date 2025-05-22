Kansas rallies for selfless walk off win over Oklahoma State

ARLINGTON, Tex. - Kansas has shown to be at its best this season with its backs against the wall. Thursday’s Big 12 Quarterfinal against Oklahoma State was no different. The Jayhawks fell behind 6-2 but managed a four-run seventh before putting together a run to walk off the Cowboys 7-6 at Globe Life Field for their 26th come-from-behind win of the season.
The Jayhawks pieced their sixth walk-off win with contributions from two players head coach Dan Fitzgerald dubbed as unsung heroes before the Big 12 Tournament started. TJ Williams, who stepped in for his fifth at-bat of the season in the bottom of the ninth, laid down a bunt with two strikes that put runners on 1st and 2nd with no out. Kansas eventually loaded the bases before the oft-defensive replacement Mike Koszewski blooped a jam shot into no man’s land to send the Jayhawks home happy.
“They’re a special group and no one more descriptive of that than Mike Koszewski,” Fitzgerald said postgame. “That guy’s been a regular, everyday guy since the minute we got here, and he’s played a different role this year. And you talk about a leader, you talk about a guy that is selfless and is the epitome of what a great teammate should be.”
Koszewski started a good number of games in 2023 and 2024 but has had his role reduced to primarily being a defensive replacement. He’s taken just 31 at-bats, tallying 11 hits. Koszewski has previously had a flair for the dramatic, walking off BYU two weekends ago.
“I just always try to stay ready,” Koszewski said. “You never know when your name’s going to get called, so whenever my name does get called, I’m just trying to do my best to help the team win. That’s my ultimate goal, is just do what I can to help the team win.”
Fitzgerald said he told his team in the dugout in the seventh inning, when the Jayhawks were trailing 6-2, “you know what we’re going to do. I’d prefer we do something about it now instead of waiting until the ninth.” The Jayhawks have proven all year that no situation can ever fluster them, that they’re just waiting for their moment to pounce.
“We’ve said it over and over again that we’re the never-say-die Hawks,” Jackson Hauge said. “We truly believe in that, that you know, we’re going to get ours when it comes, and you never lose, just run out of time.”
Following the conversation with Fitzgerald, Kansas managed a four-run seventh, including a three-run homer from Brady Ballinger to tie the game. Ballinger has provided huge swings for the Jayhawks all season, but ranked Thursday’s game-tying blast number one.
“I was just staying myself,” Ballinger said. “Fitz told me before the at-bat, just get my swing off and do damage on a pitch. And I got one hanging, I was able to make him pay for it.”
The seventh-inning rally was kick-started by the Kansas offense finally starting to do the things that made it so impressive this season. The Jayhawks rank second in the country in walks taken, but Harrison Bodendorf did not offer a free pass throughout the first six innings.
Michael Brooks walked to lead off the inning before coming around to score. Ian Francis chased Bodendorf from the game with a 10-pitch walk to put two runners on before Ballinger pounced on Hunter Watkins for the game-tying homer.
“Walks are rally starters,” Hauge said. “It’s something that we value as an offense in controlling the plate and not going away from that. So I think we did a good job of it, and it finally showed off there in the seventh.”
Kansas had to turn to the bullpen quicker than usual after Dominic Voegele did not have his best stuff, allowing six runs over four innings while walking four. Manning West did a good job of bridging the gap, tossing 2.1 no-hit innings.
Alex Breckheimer entered after him and kept the game tied in the eighth and ninth. It was not without drama, as he threw a stretch of seven straight balls in the ninth. The control struggles seemed to stem from being unable to grip the baseball, as Breckheimer got some help from pitching coach Brandon Scott during a mound visit.
“Coach Scott came out there and I was sweating kind of profusely and I used his sweatshirt a little bit, and he kind of laughed at me,” Breckheimer said. “He just told me he’s giving me a break, just reset, lock in, and just do what I’ve been doing all year and just give it my best.”
Breckheimer induced a flyout from Nolan Schubart before striking out Colin Brueggemann to keep the game tied heading into the bottom of the ninth.
The Jayhawks executed the ninth pretty flawlessly. The leadoff batter reached on a walk, advanced to third on a bunt and fielder’s choice, before Koszewski tallied the walk-off by finding grass with the bases juiced.
“I’m incredibly proud of this team. There’s guys on this team that have, they’ve just sacrificed so much and they’ve worked incredibly hard,” Fitzgerald said. “I just sit back and think it’s a blessing to coach guys like that because of how selfless they are.”
Kansas advances to the Big 12 Semifinals for the second consecutive season, where the Jayhawks will play the winner of TCU and Houston. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.