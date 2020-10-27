JayhawkSlant - Kansas reaches out to one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2021 class

Mustapha Amzil, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound small forward from First Love Academy in Washington, Pa., is one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2021 class.

Currently, the three-star prospect is considering scholarship offers from the likes of Boston College, Dayton, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas State, Maryland, NC State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, SMU, and St. John's. Furthermore, schools like Florida, Georgetown, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and others have reached out.

For the very latest on Mustapha Amzil, click here.