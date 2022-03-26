Kansas, Remy Martin one win away from a trip to the Final Four

CHICAGO -- Just one win away from the Final Four, Kansas guard Remy Martin talked about the process of turning around his season while surrounded by local and national media inside the United Center on Saturday afternoon.

There was a time when it looked like Kansas (31-6) and Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calif., wouldn't make it to this point in the season. Martin, on December 29, suffered a knee injury against Nevada and, for much of the season, found himself watching from the bench.

However, since playing just six minutes against Texas on Senior Night, Martin has logged double-digit minutes since the Jayhawks defeated the Longhorns, 70-63 in overtime back on March 3.

For Kansas, Martin isn’t just back on the court, but he’s become the player that most expected to see on the court when he made the decision to transfer from Arizona State at the conclusion of last season. Not only has Martin become a legitimate scoring threat for Bill Self’s squad, but he’s also become the heartbeat of a team that, without him on the court, wouldn’t be just one win away from advancing to the Final Four.

In KU’s previous five games, all wins, Martin went for 10 points against TCU, 12 points against Texas Tech, 15 points against Texas Southern, 20 points against Creighton, and 23 points against Providence on Friday night.

Without Martin on the court against Creighton and Providence, Kansas doesn’t advance to this point in the NCAA Tournament. During that same five-game stretch, Martin has dished out 18 assists to just four turnovers. He’s also been credited with five steals and two blocks.

Martin, while talking to the media on Saturday afternoon inside the United Center, talked about his transformation from the beginning of the season to now.

“No, it was just a process,” said Martin. “It was just a consistent grind, like at practice, you get to show yourself and work hard and, over time, it just allowed me to be myself. It also allowed Coach (Self) to trust me in certain moments and that’s just where we’re at, at this point, right now.

“I’m just trying to give my team the best chance to win,” he added. “I’m just trying to go in there and give my all. That’s just really what I’m trying to do. I’m having an incredible time. I was having a great time when I first got here. Just being able to represent Kansas and this culture. It means a lot and it's bigger than myself. This is probably the best time of my life, with the best coach, and with the best teammates.”



