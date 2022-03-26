Kansas, Remy Martin one win away from a trip to the Final Four
CHICAGO -- Just one win away from the Final Four, Kansas guard Remy Martin talked about the process of turning around his season while surrounded by local and national media inside the United Center on Saturday afternoon.
There was a time when it looked like Kansas (31-6) and Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calif., wouldn't make it to this point in the season. Martin, on December 29, suffered a knee injury against Nevada and, for much of the season, found himself watching from the bench.
However, since playing just six minutes against Texas on Senior Night, Martin has logged double-digit minutes since the Jayhawks defeated the Longhorns, 70-63 in overtime back on March 3.
For Kansas, Martin isn’t just back on the court, but he’s become the player that most expected to see on the court when he made the decision to transfer from Arizona State at the conclusion of last season. Not only has Martin become a legitimate scoring threat for Bill Self’s squad, but he’s also become the heartbeat of a team that, without him on the court, wouldn’t be just one win away from advancing to the Final Four.
In KU’s previous five games, all wins, Martin went for 10 points against TCU, 12 points against Texas Tech, 15 points against Texas Southern, 20 points against Creighton, and 23 points against Providence on Friday night.
Without Martin on the court against Creighton and Providence, Kansas doesn’t advance to this point in the NCAA Tournament. During that same five-game stretch, Martin has dished out 18 assists to just four turnovers. He’s also been credited with five steals and two blocks.
Martin, while talking to the media on Saturday afternoon inside the United Center, talked about his transformation from the beginning of the season to now.
“No, it was just a process,” said Martin. “It was just a consistent grind, like at practice, you get to show yourself and work hard and, over time, it just allowed me to be myself. It also allowed Coach (Self) to trust me in certain moments and that’s just where we’re at, at this point, right now.
“I’m just trying to give my team the best chance to win,” he added. “I’m just trying to go in there and give my all. That’s just really what I’m trying to do. I’m having an incredible time. I was having a great time when I first got here. Just being able to represent Kansas and this culture. It means a lot and it's bigger than myself. This is probably the best time of my life, with the best coach, and with the best teammates.”
Martin, when Kansas needed him the most against Providence on Friday, was simply at his best. Playing in the biggest game of the season, at least up to that point, Martin scored a game and season-high 23 points, pulled down eight rebounds, dished out three assists, and was credited with one block.
Offensively, Martin was 7-of-13 from the field, 1-of-4 from behind the arc, and 8-of-13 from the free-throw line.
Just one other player, Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Denton, Texas scored in double-figures on Friday night. Wilson, in 37 minutes of action, tallied 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Ochai, Agbaji, KU’s All-American and National Player of the Year candidate, scored just five points and pulled down four rebounds, but also blocked four shots and was credited with two steals.
Agbaji, on Saturday, said he’s as confident as ever in his ability to impact the game on the offensive end of the court.
“I go into the game, obviously, thinking that I’m going to make every shot that I shoot,” said Agbaji. “I always tell my team, and it’s just kind of a joke that I have, that I’m not shooting the ball to miss. Everyone knows that and they (teammates) always keep me high and keep me confident throughout the game, so it’s nothing like that.
“I'm just going into this game tomorrow with a free mind and that’s what I’ve been playing with in other games, but my main focus is just to win,” he added.
For this group, advancing to the Final Four hasn’t been just a season-long goal, but a lifelong dream. For the first time since 2018, the Jayhawks are just one win away from advancing to New Orleans, La., site of this year's Final Four.
For Wilson and his teammates, the dream of playing in the Final Four and competing for a National Championship is so close to becoming a reality.
“I’m just hungry,” said Wilson. “I’ve never wanted something so bad. I’ll say before the game that no team will want this more than us. I think that really just shows on the court with how hard we play. No matter what’s going on, if we’re up 10 or like yesterday when they (Providence) took the lead, we’re just so determined.
“I just don’t see anyone wanting this more than us or outworking us,” he added.
Playing in its 25th NCAA Tournament Elite 8, No. 1 seeded Kansas (31-6) will meet No. 10 seeded Miami (26-10) on Sunday, March 27 at 1:20 p.m. (Central) at the United Center in Chicago. The game will be broadcast on CBS with Kevin Harlan (Play-by-Play), Dan Bonner (Analyst), Reggie Miller (Analyst), and Dana Jacobson (Reporter) on the call.