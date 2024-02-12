The Jayhawks delivered arguably their worst performance of the year during their 79-50 loss to Texas Tech, a game in which they never could get the lid off the basket offensively.

The Red Raiders came out on fire from deep, making their first three to go up 12-4. Chance McMillian, Darrion Williams and Joe Toussaint were the ones to get things started with one three from each.

The Jayhawks called timeout and responded by scoring the next eight points to leave the score tied at 12 for the under 12 minute timeout. The 8-0 run started with KJ Adams catching and scoring from a lob from Dajuan Harris in transition. After two Adams free throws and a Harris layup, Elmarko Jackson hit a pull-up jumper to level the score.

The game of runs continued as Texas Tech went on yet another three-point shooting barrage, going up 24-14. The last shot from Toussaint solidified a 7-of-11 start from deep for the Red Raiders with 8:11 to go in the first half.

Kerwin Walton made another three to make the Red Raiders 8-for-12 and put them up by 13. The Walton three was the last one Texas Tech got of the half, as the Jayhawks managed to keep it within striking distance at halftime down 37-28.

Nicolas Timberlake was a big reason for that, scoring nine first half points while the Kansas front court of Adams and Hunter Dickinson were a combined 2-of-14 from the floor.

Texas Tech won the first four minutes of the second half, cashing in on two more three-pointers from Williams to extend their lead to 51-33 with 15:11 to go.

The score stayed the same until the under 12 timeout. Dickinson had a sequence where he grabbed three offensive rebounds and missed the three layups that followed to epitomize his night.

Eventually, Texas Tech stretched their lead to 20 as the Jayhawks continued to struggle offensively. Michael Jankovic came into the game to try and give the Jayhawks some sort of spark, and the Jayhawks did score five straight points.

The Jayhawks failed to build on that momentum, and then Hunter Dickinson was whistled for a foul inside the paint while trying to post up. It was safe to say that Bill Self was not pleased with the call, as he was not afraid to get ejected from the game with 5:49 to go as a result of it.

The Red Raiders coasted to the finish from there, as Kansas' offense never once got going. The final score was 79-50, as Dickinson and Adams combined for just 10 points and 3-of-22 shooting from the field.

The loss drops the Jayhawks to 1-5 in Big 12 road games as they get ready to travel to Norman to play Oklahoma on Saturday.



