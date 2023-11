On Wednesday night, No. 1 Kansas defeated FHSU, 73-55. Kevin McCullar, Jr., led the way with 21 points for the Jayhawks.

After the game, Bill Self, Dajuan Harris, Jr., and KJ Adams, Jr., met with the media and touched on a number of topics, including KU's 9-of-40 shooting from behind the arc in two exhibition games.

For a breakdown of what stood out on Wednesday night, click here.