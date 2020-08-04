JayhawkSlant - Kansas sees success with virtual recruiting visits

It was the middle of March and college campuses were getting shut down due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big 12 canceled the men’s basketball tournament followed by the NCAA canceling their tournament. The Kansas football staff was prepping for a big junior day later in the month followed by several visitors for the spring game. Then they got word that was canceled, too. “We were doing what we knew to do, and that was the traditional handwritten letters to the top prospects daily, text messages to the 2021 recruit, and the phone calls that we could receive from them,” said Kansas recruiting coordinator Josh Eargle. But they needed to come up with a way to do more. If recruits weren’t allowed to visit campus, they had to get creative. That’s when the idea started for the virtual junior days. One thing Jeff Long committed to do was build the internal football staff to support the program. Over the next few days those people all went work to find an idea how to make it all come together.

Eargle credits everyone in the building for the success with virtual visits

A select few of their recruiting targets visited campus before the shutdown. But most recruits didn’t have the chance. “With the vision of Coach Miles and him getting together with Dave Shumate and Erin Dunston, they set the vision of ‘we want to try to show these guys more,’” Eargle said. “We had some recruits who committed that were able to see campus, but not many.” The staff went to work how to display everything Kansas offered from facilities, academics, training, nutrition and daily life in a virtual format. By the end of March, word started leaking out that several recruits were setting up virtual junior days with the Kansas coaches. KU was going to be the first to offer virtual visits and it quickly caught on. “I know once Kansas started doing them several Big 12 schools were scrambling to come up with their own,” one source told Jayhawk Slant. Recruits and their parents got to see every phase of the Kansas program in an online format. “We were getting to a point in recruiting where the players and their parents just wanted to see our place,” Eargle said. “So, we began to think, as a staff, what could we do? And I really give a lot of credit to our recruiting department.” During a conversation with Eargle, he mentioned several people over the course of 20 minutes that helped bring success to their virtual visits.