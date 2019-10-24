The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks are set to play the first of two preseason exhibitions when the Fort Hays State Tigers come to Lawrence on Thursday, Oct. 24. Tip-off from Allen Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

GAME INFORMATION

Date/Time: Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

Opponent: Fort Hays State

Location: Allen Fieldhouse

Watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network

TIP-OFF

Kansas enters the season ranked No. 3 in the preseason Associated Press top-25 poll. The Jayhawks have been ranked fifth or higher in each of the last seven preseason polls. KU has been ranked in each of the last 201 polls dating back to the 2008-09 season. The 201-consecutive weeks in the polls is the longest active streak in the nation. Kansas is the preseason favorite by the conference coaches to win the 2019-20 Big 12 title.

The Jayhawks have been the pick of the conference 19 times in the 24-year history of the league. Kansas has won 29-straight exhibition games dating back to the 2012-13 season. Overall, KU is 88-9 in exhibition play, including 61-4 in Allen Fieldhouse.Senior Udoka Azubuike was named the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. He is the ninth Jayhawk to claim preseason Big 12 honors as the top player and the seventh in the Bill Self era at Kansas. Sophomore Devon Dotson joined Azubuike on the league’s preseason All-Big 12 team.

Dotson was the league’s top-scoring freshman and was an All-Big 12 Third Team selection last season. Both Azubuike and Dotson received votes for the Associated Press preseason All-America team. Kansas was the only school with two players picked on the 21-man list. KU went 17-0 in home games last season, including a 16-0 record in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has gone undefeated in Allen Fieldhouse 20 times, including seven seasons since 2007-08.

Kansas’ 21-game homecourt winning streak enters 2019-20 as the fourth-longest active in NCAA Division I. KU is 11-0 all-time against FHSU, including 8-0 in exhibition contests.

STORYLINES



EXHIBITION HISTORY

Kansas is 88-9 in exhibition history and has won 29-straight exhibition contests dating back to Oct. 30, 2012. Last season, KU posted a 2-0 exhibition record with victories versus Emporia State and Washburn. Kansas is 61-4 in exhibition contests played in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won the last 50 exhibition games in Allen Fieldhouse beginning in 1994. With the 100-54 win versus Pitt State (10/31/17), Kansas has scored 100-plus points in 29 exhibition games, including 13 under head coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks are 56-2 in exhibition play in Self’s 16 seasons at KU.

KU NO. 3 in PRESEASON AP POLL

For the seventh-consecutive season, Kansas men’s basketball enters the preseason ranked fifth or higher as KU is No. 3 in the 2019-20 preseason Associated Press poll released Monday. Kansas has been ranked in the Associated Press polls for 201-consecutive weeks, which is the longest active streak in the nation. Kansas received three first-place votes among the 65-member voting panel and trails Michigan State and Kentucky, respectively, in the 2019-20 preseason AP poll. Duke is No. 4 and Louisville fifth to round out the AP’s top five.

AZUBUIKE, DOTSON EARNING NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike and sophomore Devon Dotson have received numerous preseason honors heading into the 2019-20 season. On Oct. 22, the Associated Press listed the KU duo as receiving votes when it announced its preseason All-America men’s basketball team. A total of 21 players were recognized in the preseason announcement, voted on by a 65-member media panel. Kansas was the only school with two players listed.

UP NEXT

Kansas will conclude exhibition action when it hosts Pittsburg State on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

This will be KU’s 13th meeting all-time with Pittsburg State and the ninth in exhibition play. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 12-0, with the most recent meeting coming on Oct. 31, 2017. Kansas won that match-up, also in exhibition play, 100-54, in Lawrence.